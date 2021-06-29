Re: Losing your parents

Im sorry for your loss. Losing a parent, while expected in life, is always so difficult.



I lost my dad when I was 21 years old. I was still a kid, hadnt even made it out in the world by myself when he passed. Now Im 41 and have a wife and kids he never met. My mom is remarried and my kids call him grandpa but it breaks my heart knowing theyll never meet my dad and he never got the opportunity to play with his grandkids.



Once my dad died, my mom sold the house I grew up in and moved into a smaller townhouse. Its a totally selfish thought but Ive always been kind of angry that I never had a home to go back to. Never had a place to return to for Thanksgiving or Christmas. It also made me grow up a lot faster because I had no where to return to if I couldnt make it on my own.



The worst part is several weeks after they pass away. For the first week or two, youre off work, people take time off to spend with you, there are funeral arrangements to be made, family gatherings, etc. Its AFTER that, when youre expected to go about your normal life again. You go back to work, people who were constantly around you go back home and back to their lives and youre left with a huge empty feeling. It took me several years to get myself right again after my dad died.



Its certainly not an easy thing, no matter what age.





as a side note, I remember when my grandparents died. My dad was still alive and even though he was in his 40s at the time, I still remember him commenting that since both of his parents were gone, he too felt like a orphan.

