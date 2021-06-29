DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Losing your parents

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Losing your parents

   
Old 06-29-21, 03:44 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Vibiana's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,719
Received 265 Likes on 148 Posts
Losing your parents
My father passed away Sunday afternoon around 2:30 Kansas City time. He had been in hospice care in my home since last October when it was discovered he had cancer after a cholecystectomy.

I'm not posting this for sympathy and I realize many of the Otters are younger than I am and haven't lost a parent yet. I mean this thread to be a place to discuss the issues surrounding this kind of loss.

My mother has been gone 17 years, so Daddy's death leaves me orphaned at nearly 56. I'm filled with conflicting emotions and so, so exhausted. I've slept most of this afternoon and wonder if I'll be awake all night but some part of me wants to sleep for the next month straight. And the house is so quiet ... it is just eerie.

Anyway ... chime in with your own experiences and maybe it will help somebody else deal with theirs.
Vibiana is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
story (06-29-21)
Old 06-29-21, 03:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
milo bloom's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,057
Received 385 Likes on 293 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Mine are still kicking, but you have my condolences. Is there any grief counseling available to you, maybe through work?
milo bloom is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
story (06-29-21)
Old 06-29-21, 03:55 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 17,764
Received 654 Likes on 455 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Im sorry for your loss. Losing a parent, while expected in life, is always so difficult.

I lost my dad when I was 21 years old. I was still a kid, hadnt even made it out in the world by myself when he passed. Now Im 41 and have a wife and kids he never met. My mom is remarried and my kids call him grandpa but it breaks my heart knowing theyll never meet my dad and he never got the opportunity to play with his grandkids.

Once my dad died, my mom sold the house I grew up in and moved into a smaller townhouse. Its a totally selfish thought but Ive always been kind of angry that I never had a home to go back to. Never had a place to return to for Thanksgiving or Christmas. It also made me grow up a lot faster because I had no where to return to if I couldnt make it on my own.

The worst part is several weeks after they pass away. For the first week or two, youre off work, people take time off to spend with you, there are funeral arrangements to be made, family gatherings, etc. Its AFTER that, when youre expected to go about your normal life again. You go back to work, people who were constantly around you go back home and back to their lives and youre left with a huge empty feeling. It took me several years to get myself right again after my dad died.

Its certainly not an easy thing, no matter what age.


as a side note, I remember when my grandparents died. My dad was still alive and even though he was in his 40s at the time, I still remember him commenting that since both of his parents were gone, he too felt like a orphan.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
story (06-29-21)
Old 06-29-21, 04:19 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,450
Received 414 Likes on 273 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Sorry to hear Vib

Both my parents died when I was in my 20's during a 3 year stretch.
Giantrobo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-29-21, 04:28 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,589
Received 202 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
So sorry to hear about your loss.

Both of my parents are alive. My dad is 77 my mom is 69. I think I have a stepmother, but I’ve only met her once I think and have no idea how old she is.
My grandparents have all passed away. My mom took the passing of her mother very hard. She still struggles with it and it’s been probably 10 years or so. It caused a huge rift in the family that will never be repaired.
I’m going to have a very difficult time when my mom goes. We are pretty close and I don’t tell her often enough how important she is.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-29-21, 04:30 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Obi-Wan Jabroni's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 11,458
Received 162 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Sorry to hear that Vibs.

My dad died in 1999. He was 51 and I was 22 and fresh out of college having just starting my first real job 2 months prior. I was the oldest of 4 and became the defacto head of household until my mom felt well enough to work again. She hadn't worked since I was a baby. My youngest brother was only 15.

My mom is still kicking and never remarried or even dated again.
Obi-Wan Jabroni is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-29-21, 04:46 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: N. Carolina
Posts: 1,879
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Originally Posted by Toddarino View Post
So sorry to hear about your loss.

Both of my parents are alive. My dad is 77 my mom is 69. I think I have a stepmother, but Ive only met her once I think and have no idea how old she is.
My grandparents have all passed away. My mom took the passing of her mother very hard. She still struggles with it and its been probably 10 years or so. It caused a huge rift in the family that will never be repaired.
Im going to have a very difficult time when my mom goes. We are pretty close and I dont tell her often enough how important she is.
I can definitely relate to that. I lost both of my parents nearly 3 years ago to a murder/suicide. There's 4 of us siblings with me being the oldest and we were all extremely close to our mom. I know 3 of us are still struggling with it. One of my brothers doesn't like to talk about it, so we're not sure how he is doing.
darkdaze73 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.