Losing your parents
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,719
Received 265 Likes on 148 Posts
Losing your parents
My father passed away Sunday afternoon around 2:30 Kansas City time. He had been in hospice care in my home since last October when it was discovered he had cancer after a cholecystectomy.
I'm not posting this for sympathy and I realize many of the Otters are younger than I am and haven't lost a parent yet. I mean this thread to be a place to discuss the issues surrounding this kind of loss.
My mother has been gone 17 years, so Daddy's death leaves me orphaned at nearly 56. I'm filled with conflicting emotions and so, so exhausted. I've slept most of this afternoon and wonder if I'll be awake all night but some part of me wants to sleep for the next month straight. And the house is so quiet ... it is just eerie.
Anyway ... chime in with your own experiences and maybe it will help somebody else deal with theirs.
I'm not posting this for sympathy and I realize many of the Otters are younger than I am and haven't lost a parent yet. I mean this thread to be a place to discuss the issues surrounding this kind of loss.
My mother has been gone 17 years, so Daddy's death leaves me orphaned at nearly 56. I'm filled with conflicting emotions and so, so exhausted. I've slept most of this afternoon and wonder if I'll be awake all night but some part of me wants to sleep for the next month straight. And the house is so quiet ... it is just eerie.
Anyway ... chime in with your own experiences and maybe it will help somebody else deal with theirs.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,057
Received 385 Likes on 293 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Mine are still kicking, but you have my condolences. Is there any grief counseling available to you, maybe through work?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Losing your parents
Im sorry for your loss. Losing a parent, while expected in life, is always so difficult.
I lost my dad when I was 21 years old. I was still a kid, hadnt even made it out in the world by myself when he passed. Now Im 41 and have a wife and kids he never met. My mom is remarried and my kids call him grandpa but it breaks my heart knowing theyll never meet my dad and he never got the opportunity to play with his grandkids.
Once my dad died, my mom sold the house I grew up in and moved into a smaller townhouse. Its a totally selfish thought but Ive always been kind of angry that I never had a home to go back to. Never had a place to return to for Thanksgiving or Christmas. It also made me grow up a lot faster because I had no where to return to if I couldnt make it on my own.
The worst part is several weeks after they pass away. For the first week or two, youre off work, people take time off to spend with you, there are funeral arrangements to be made, family gatherings, etc. Its AFTER that, when youre expected to go about your normal life again. You go back to work, people who were constantly around you go back home and back to their lives and youre left with a huge empty feeling. It took me several years to get myself right again after my dad died.
Its certainly not an easy thing, no matter what age.
as a side note, I remember when my grandparents died. My dad was still alive and even though he was in his 40s at the time, I still remember him commenting that since both of his parents were gone, he too felt like a orphan.
I lost my dad when I was 21 years old. I was still a kid, hadnt even made it out in the world by myself when he passed. Now Im 41 and have a wife and kids he never met. My mom is remarried and my kids call him grandpa but it breaks my heart knowing theyll never meet my dad and he never got the opportunity to play with his grandkids.
Once my dad died, my mom sold the house I grew up in and moved into a smaller townhouse. Its a totally selfish thought but Ive always been kind of angry that I never had a home to go back to. Never had a place to return to for Thanksgiving or Christmas. It also made me grow up a lot faster because I had no where to return to if I couldnt make it on my own.
The worst part is several weeks after they pass away. For the first week or two, youre off work, people take time off to spend with you, there are funeral arrangements to be made, family gatherings, etc. Its AFTER that, when youre expected to go about your normal life again. You go back to work, people who were constantly around you go back home and back to their lives and youre left with a huge empty feeling. It took me several years to get myself right again after my dad died.
Its certainly not an easy thing, no matter what age.
as a side note, I remember when my grandparents died. My dad was still alive and even though he was in his 40s at the time, I still remember him commenting that since both of his parents were gone, he too felt like a orphan.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 59,450
Received 414 Likes on 273 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Sorry to hear Vib
Both my parents died when I was in my 20's during a 3 year stretch.
Both my parents died when I was in my 20's during a 3 year stretch.
#5
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,589
Received 202 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
So sorry to hear about your loss.
Both of my parents are alive. My dad is 77 my mom is 69. I think I have a stepmother, but I’ve only met her once I think and have no idea how old she is.
My grandparents have all passed away. My mom took the passing of her mother very hard. She still struggles with it and it’s been probably 10 years or so. It caused a huge rift in the family that will never be repaired.
I’m going to have a very difficult time when my mom goes. We are pretty close and I don’t tell her often enough how important she is.
Both of my parents are alive. My dad is 77 my mom is 69. I think I have a stepmother, but I’ve only met her once I think and have no idea how old she is.
My grandparents have all passed away. My mom took the passing of her mother very hard. She still struggles with it and it’s been probably 10 years or so. It caused a huge rift in the family that will never be repaired.
I’m going to have a very difficult time when my mom goes. We are pretty close and I don’t tell her often enough how important she is.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Detroit
Posts: 11,458
Received 162 Likes on 110 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
Sorry to hear that Vibs.
My dad died in 1999. He was 51 and I was 22 and fresh out of college having just starting my first real job 2 months prior. I was the oldest of 4 and became the defacto head of household until my mom felt well enough to work again. She hadn't worked since I was a baby. My youngest brother was only 15.
My mom is still kicking and never remarried or even dated again.
My dad died in 1999. He was 51 and I was 22 and fresh out of college having just starting my first real job 2 months prior. I was the oldest of 4 and became the defacto head of household until my mom felt well enough to work again. She hadn't worked since I was a baby. My youngest brother was only 15.
My mom is still kicking and never remarried or even dated again.
#7
DVD Talk Special Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: N. Carolina
Posts: 1,879
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Losing your parents
So sorry to hear about your loss.
Both of my parents are alive. My dad is 77 my mom is 69. I think I have a stepmother, but Ive only met her once I think and have no idea how old she is.
My grandparents have all passed away. My mom took the passing of her mother very hard. She still struggles with it and its been probably 10 years or so. It caused a huge rift in the family that will never be repaired.
Im going to have a very difficult time when my mom goes. We are pretty close and I dont tell her often enough how important she is.
Both of my parents are alive. My dad is 77 my mom is 69. I think I have a stepmother, but Ive only met her once I think and have no idea how old she is.
My grandparents have all passed away. My mom took the passing of her mother very hard. She still struggles with it and its been probably 10 years or so. It caused a huge rift in the family that will never be repaired.
Im going to have a very difficult time when my mom goes. We are pretty close and I dont tell her often enough how important she is.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off