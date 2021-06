Re: Losing your parents

Iím sorry for your loss. Losing a parent, while expected in life, is always so difficult.



I lost my dad when I was 21 years old. I was still a kid, hadnít even made it out in the world by myself when he passed. Now Iím 41 and have a wife and kids he never met. My mom is remarried and my kids call him ďgrandpaĒ but it breaks my heart knowing theyíll never meet my dad and he never got the opportunity to play with his grandkids.



Once my dad died, my mom sold the house I grew up in and moved into a smaller townhouse. Itís a totally selfish thought but Iíve always been kind of angry that I never had a ďhomeĒ to go back to. Never had a place to return to for Thanksgiving or Christmas. It also made me grow up a lot faster because I had no where to return to if I couldnít make it on my own.



The worst part is several weeks after they pass away. For the first week or two, youíre off work, people take time off to spend with you, there are funeral arrangements to be made, family gatherings, etc. Itís AFTER that, when youíre expected to go about your normal life again. You go back to work, people who were constantly around you go back home and back to their lives and youíre left with a huge empty feeling. It took me several years to get myself right again after my dad died.



Itís certainly not an easy thing, no matter what age.





as a side note, I remember when my grandparents died. My dad was still alive and even though he was in his 40s at the time, I still remember him commenting that since both of his parents were gone, he too felt like a orphan.