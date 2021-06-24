DVD Talk Forum

Im a melon failure

Im a melon failure

   
Old 06-24-21, 10:15 PM
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Im a melon failure
Every time I cut into a melon it’s never ripe. I just cut into a honeydew and it’s too soon. I left it out for 2 days,


Why Lord, oh why hast thou forsaken me?!?!
Old 06-24-21, 10:23 PM
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Re: Im a melon failure
I’m Mexican, so my powers of knocking on melons always yields a ripe one.

Yes, that’s what she said.
