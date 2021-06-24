Where my Sodastream people at?

I love mine. Got the paintball adapter and 3 20 oz tanks which cost 4 bucks each to refill. Got some Ralph's syrups and some Crush and it came with Bubly. Mainly got it because I was going through a case of Bubly a day. The Crush pineapple was one of the most amazing things I have ever tasted, I wasn't expecting that. I also drink a bit of just plain carbonated water from the tap. I can't stand uncarbonated Vegas tap water. Even the husband is using it.



Was running into the issue of the water couldn't get cold enough because I was drinking so often so I got 4 more half liter bottles (came with 2 half liter 2 liter) and an ice cube tray that makes long skinny ice cubes (regular ice cubes didn't fit). Vegas summers are no joke right over 100 degrees daily (except today weird day with a high of 92).



Best invention ever. Have to try it with lime and lemon juice I hear that's amazing.

