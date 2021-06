Re: Bad Joke Thread

A young new member of a big game hunting club was being introduced to all the long time members. “This is Sid.” Said the club host. “He’s the oldest member of the club. He’s 98 years old!



“Wow” said the young new member. “I bet you have a ton of amazing stories of big game hunting! Could you tell me a story?”



“Sure!” said Sid. “One time in 1946, I was hunting lions on the African Serengeti. I had been tracking two lions for days in the blazing hot sun to get a good shot. Finally I saw one of the lions and tracked him into the bush thicket. I got really close to where the lion was hiding. Just as I got right up into the bushes and took aim with my rifle I heard a rustling noise in the bushes. I got closer…and closer…and then….ROAR!! The lion jumped out of the bushes right on top of me! Well, I just shit my pants!”



“Wow” said the new member. “If a lion jumped out at me while I was hunting, I’d probably shit my pants too!”



”No” said Sid. “Not then. I just shit my pants right now when I said ‘roar’.”