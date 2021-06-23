Bad Joke Thread
Bad Joke Thread
Q: What's the difference between me and the US Mail?
A:
Thank you very much.
A:
Spoiler:
I always deliver.
Thank you very much.
re: Bad Joke Thread
Why did the chicken cross the road?
That's from
Spoiler:
Because the road crossed the chicken!
That's from
Spoiler:
the movie Heist, with David Mamet dialogue well-delivered by Delroy Lindo.
Re: Bad Joke Thread
Remember when you were a kid, and dead baby jokes were all the rage?
Why did the dead baby cross the road?
Why did the dead baby cross the road?
Spoiler:
Because it was stapled to the chicken.
Re: Bad Joke Thread
A young new member of a big game hunting club was being introduced to all the long time members. This is Sid. Said the club host. Hes the oldest member of the club. Hes 98 years old!
Wow said the young new member. I bet you have a ton of amazing stories of big game hunting! Could you tell me a story?
Sure! said Sid. One time in 1946, I was hunting lions on the African Serengeti. I had been tracking two lions for days in the blazing hot sun to get a good shot. Finally I saw one of the lions and tracked him into the bush thicket. I got really close to where the lion was hiding. Just as I got right up into the bushes and took aim with my rifle I heard a rustling noise in the bushes. I got closer and closer and then .ROAR!! The lion jumped out of the bushes right on top of me! Well, I just shit my pants!
Wow said the new member. If a lion jumped out at me while I was hunting, Id probably shit my pants too!
No said Sid. Not then. I just shit my pants right now when I said roar.
Re: Bad Joke Thread
Jesus was walking around Heaven one day when he saw an old man crying by the side of the road. "Tell me your troubles" said Jesus.
The old man said when he died and came to Heaven he began looking for his son. He knew his son would be here because he was such a good boy. Jesus asked the old man what his son looked like.
The old man said his son was average looking, but had holes in his hands and feet. Jesus looked at his hands and feet and then at the old man. "Father?" asked Jesus. The old man's eyes brightened as he yelled, "Pinnochio!"
