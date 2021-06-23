Re: Bad Joke Thread

A young new member of a big game hunting club was being introduced to all the long time members. This is Sid. Said the club host. Hes the oldest member of the club. Hes 98 years old!



Wow said the young new member. I bet you have a ton of amazing stories of big game hunting! Could you tell me a story?



Sure! said Sid. One time in 1946, I was hunting lions on the African Serengeti. I had been tracking two lions for days in the blazing hot sun to get a good shot. Finally I saw one of the lions and tracked him into the bush thicket. I got really close to where the lion was hiding. Just as I got right up into the bushes and took aim with my rifle I heard a rustling noise in the bushes. I got closer and closer and then .ROAR!! The lion jumped out of the bushes right on top of me! Well, I just shit my pants!



Wow said the new member. If a lion jumped out at me while I was hunting, Id probably shit my pants too!



No said Sid. Not then. I just shit my pants right now when I said roar.

