E-bay Question: "USPS Loop"?

I've started selling on e-bay recently and so far has been pretty smooth. However, I did have one package sent via Media Mail to Florida. Left my area (Oregon) on 6/5 made it to the Washington distribution center on 6/6. Then arrived in Florida on 6/12 (with a stopover in Memphis in between). But then no update until 6/16 with "In Transit to Next Facility" and then 6/18 when it was back at the Washington distribution center.



Anyone encounter something like this? This was supposed to be delivered on 6/14 and was on track to do so before it was re-routed. I've read something about a USPS loop but no idea where to go with that and with the buyer, should I contact them and just refund the money? It wasn't a whole lot, only out a few bucks for the shipping.