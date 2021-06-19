E-bay Question: "USPS Loop"?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
E-bay Question: "USPS Loop"?
I've started selling on e-bay recently and so far has been pretty smooth. However, I did have one package sent via Media Mail to Florida. Left my area (Oregon) on 6/5 made it to the Washington distribution center on 6/6. Then arrived in Florida on 6/12 (with a stopover in Memphis in between). But then no update until 6/16 with "In Transit to Next Facility" and then 6/18 when it was back at the Washington distribution center.
Anyone encounter something like this? This was supposed to be delivered on 6/14 and was on track to do so before it was re-routed. I've read something about a USPS loop but no idea where to go with that and with the buyer, should I contact them and just refund the money? It wasn't a whole lot, only out a few bucks for the shipping.
Anyone encounter something like this? This was supposed to be delivered on 6/14 and was on track to do so before it was re-routed. I've read something about a USPS loop but no idea where to go with that and with the buyer, should I contact them and just refund the money? It wasn't a whole lot, only out a few bucks for the shipping.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off