Refund scam Rugs.com refund issue

So back in January I purchased a rug from rugs.com - the quality wasn't great and I returned it.



About 2 weeks after receiving it, they emailed me asking me for a Paypal address to do the refund or they could issue me a check. I thought it was a bit scammish.



Low and behold they just emailed me again saying they could do Paypal, Venmo or ACH.



Has anyone had similar experiences like this? They claim they are having an issue with Amazon Pay but I find it hard to believe Amazon would not be able to resolve this for them unless Amazon threw them out as a customer and they are completely unable to issue refunds