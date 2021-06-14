DVD Talk Forum

Old 06-14-21, 08:41 PM
whotony
YAPSMFT Photoshop my Photo
TL;dr

Last year I got a Cutout of my friend that was at the Phillies ballpark last season.

Now before I give it to him Im taking pics of it at landmarks etc.
Also posting them on Instagram.

Thought Id give the otters a shot at inserting the Cutout into hopefully funny scenes.

It has to stay obvious that its a cutout as thats the bit.
Heres the cutout.



