YAPSMFT Photoshop my Photo
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: ^ Kristen Bell
Posts: 20,037
Received 101 Likes on 81 Posts
YAPSMFT Photoshop my Photo
TL;dr
Last year I got a Cutout of my friend that was at the Phillies ballpark last season.
Now before I give it to him Im taking pics of it at landmarks etc.
Also posting them on Instagram.
Thought Id give the otters a shot at inserting the Cutout into hopefully funny scenes.
It has to stay obvious that its a cutout as thats the bit.
Heres the cutout.
Last year I got a Cutout of my friend that was at the Phillies ballpark last season.
Now before I give it to him Im taking pics of it at landmarks etc.
Also posting them on Instagram.
Thought Id give the otters a shot at inserting the Cutout into hopefully funny scenes.
It has to stay obvious that its a cutout as thats the bit.
Heres the cutout.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off