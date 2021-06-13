Planning a short trip--how do I do it?

Every time I’ve made a major trip domestically or overseas, I’ve had a lot of help planning it or the plans have been made by someone else. Now as things are opening up, I’m eager to get out of New York City for a few days to some nice quiet, picturesque spot in comfortable lodgings near easy hiking trails, or, more importantly, historic, cultural or art sites, e.g., restored villages, mansions, museums. I’m thinking of upstate New York or New England, esp. Massachusetts. I don’t drive, so I don’t have a car. It has to be by train or bus, preferably by train from either Grand Central or Penn Station. And the sights I want to see need to be accessible from the hotel by either bus or shuttle van from the hotel or not too far a walk from the hotel.



I’ve spent a couple of afternoons researching this, with a lot more clearly needed, and have asked family members for suggestions. The websites I visit do not have enough info to help me plan a trip. When I’ve found a place I want to visit, e.g. the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, MA, or Historic Deerfield in Deerfield, MA and a local hotel connected, I look up the hotels on TripAdvisor and find a lot of bad reviews indicating problems that would definitely affect me: non-working A.C., dirty rooms, poor food service, noise coming from outside or other rooms, etc. There are other historic sites I want to visit, but when I looked them up on Google Maps for bus or train transportation to these sites, they had no results. It’s been pretty frustrating.



I’ve even scaled back my plans to start with day trips up the Hudson River, just to test the waters. My nephew suggested Beacon, Cold Spring and Hudson, so I may start with those.



What I really need is a stack of travel brochures in front of me, train schedules to see what’s feasible, and, especially, a travel agent sitting across from me answering all my questions. I don’t know how to make that happen. I’ll be in Grand Central Station on Tuesday, so I’ll pick up a stack of train schedules there. (It’s much easier for me to have them on a table in front of me and see what the choices are and then look them up on-line to see what's in that area I might want to visit.)



Just to sum up my requirements:



1) Comfortable, clean, quiet air-conditioned lodgings (single room) with food service. Preferably nice, natural landscapes.



2) Both the lodging and the sight-seeing need to be accessible by train or bus or the hotel will offer some kind of transportation to and from the site.



3) Hiking or nature trails—but short ones, no more than five miles.



4) Historic, cultural sites: old houses, museums, recreated villages, art galleries, etc.



Any suggestions?



Thanks.