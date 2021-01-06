Company is building new facility. Trying to figure out true cost of travel
Company is building new facility. Trying to figure out true cost of travel
So the company I work for is building a new building a new facility 50 miles south of where I live. They are currently 3.5 miles from where I live. We are set to move in July/August 2022. They just broke ground. Now the work I'm in. If I left my current job I'd have to travel either further south or 45 minutes north. Moving is not an option at this point. Not for awhile at least.
They are going to start meeting individually in the next few months to offer incentive packages to the 200ish employees. I've been working on a spread sheet trying to figure out how to come out even or a little ahead. We worked from home for 6 months during the pandemic, but I feel that we may get 1 or 2 days per work working from home. I've included working from home a few days per week to see the cost difference.
So for my spread sheet I worked out the cost of my drive currently per week and what it would be once we move. I took round trip time and mileage and based it on a 22/mpg car and the current gas rate here today $2.85/gal I also figured in my hourly rate for time spent driving. I'm not sure how to add in vehicle maintenance (cost of tires, oil changes, brakes and/or rotors). Not to mention I have to buy another vehicle (insurance, taxes, registration) I currently drive a truck we use to pull our camper and I'm not driving that beast 100 miles everyday. That or anything I haven't thought of. Here is a link to the google sheets. Any feed back is welcome.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...it?usp=sharing
One direction you can look in is checking out the sort of guidelines that small business owners follow for claiming deductions for business use of vehicles.
https://turbotax.intuit.com/tax-tips...cles/L6hi0zzzh
I don't know if this would have financial value, but use Waze or some other app to determine traffic during what would be your commute times. If you're gonna be stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic both ways, that alone could be a huge dealbreaker.
