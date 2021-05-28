Ever been hired then gotten a better deal right after?

I know some people are quick to leave a job for any reason, but I just feel bad doing that most of the time. Here's why I bring this up:



I had two interviews this week. One was for a long-term position and I think the interview went pretty well. I liked it enough that I was going to just hold off on further job applications until I heard back- but I was told that might be in 2 weeks and then there might be a second round of interviews after which I might or might not get hired.



The other interview was for a 3-month position but it seems like it'd be good experience and could still lead to something permanent. Surprisingly I was offered the job the same day, and not having anything else lined up I took it. I will probably start next week. I'm wondering what to do now though if I get called back about the first job. True that I should probably just take that being it's permanent, but I'd still feel bad for leaving the other job so soon and making them find someone else to replace me- they likely wouldn't want me to work for them in the future either.



This is probably no big deal to most people, I'm guessing most will tell me to just take the permanent job if it gets offered but just felt like throwing it out there. It's been hard for me to find work in the field I want because I have relatively little experience, I've already had a few other interviews and wasn't hired so instinct told me to just take the first one I was offered even with this other one up in the air.



The first guy who interviewed me actually seemed cool enough that I might just tell him the truth- I could say I just got a 3-month position and would feel bad about leaving it, and possibly he would wait for that to finish or tell me not to worry about it and jump ship anyways. I would not want to give him the impression that I would leave his job quickly either.