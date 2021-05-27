What to do about a racist neighbor

No not me.I always knew he was an asshole and not very stable. I guess the same can be said for me , but this guy is not playing with a full deckI just talked with my gardner that does work for me when I'm out of town and he says my next-door neighbor has been harassing him and his workers.Calling him "Hey mexican" do not cut my tree( which he has never done, even though it hangs over on my property and just stares at him most of the time he is working in my yard. His one employee will not even come here anymore. I always thought he was poisoning some of my trees and part of my lawn.The guy that does my yard said something about it too without me even saying anything about it.I'm also in a biracial marriage and from California that now lives in Oregon.I just want to post about it. Maybe make a police report?What I'm really worried about is this guy coming unglue and coming after me with a gun. Maybe I read too much news.My old neighbor was retired and had too much time on his hands and no hobbies, Dude killed himself years ago. The new people are very nice.We do plan to move, it is a small lot and hate have neighbors so close to my house compare to what I'm use too.I'll add pictures and more to the story later. I mostly ignore them when I'm around, but I never knew he was a racist but just thought he hated Californians. I know I'm not the perfect neighbor, these last few year have been hard with both my parents getting sick and etc...Do I have anything to worried about until we sell the house later this year?AddMy wife and kids are living and going to school in another state. We using just come up in the summer and some holidays.These last few years I been so busy and strange, I have thought of selling but the house needs a little work and paint.