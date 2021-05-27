What to do about a racist neighbor
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
What to do about a racist neighbor
No not me.
I always knew he was an asshole and not very stable. I guess the same can be said for me , but this guy is not playing with a full deck
I just talked with my gardner that does work for me when I'm out of town and he says my next-door neighbor has been harassing him and his workers.
Calling him "Hey mexican" do not cut my tree( which he has never done, even though it hangs over on my property and just stares at him most of the time he is working in my yard. His one employee will not even come here anymore. I always thought he was poisoning some of my trees and part of my lawn.
The guy that does my yard said something about it too without me even saying anything about it.
I'm also in a biracial marriage and from California that now lives in Oregon.
I just want to post about it. Maybe make a police report?
What I'm really worried about is this guy coming unglue and coming after me with a gun. Maybe I read too much news.
My old neighbor was retired and had too much time on his hands and no hobbies, Dude killed himself years ago. The new people are very nice.
We do plan to move, it is a small lot and hate have neighbors so close to my house compare to what I'm use too.
I'll add pictures and more to the story later. I mostly ignore them when I'm around, but I never knew he was a racist but just thought he hated Californians. I know I'm not the perfect neighbor, these last few year have been hard with both my parents getting sick and etc...
Do I have anything to worried about until we sell the house later this year?
Add
My wife and kids are living and going to school in another state. We using just come up in the summer and some holidays.
These last few years I been so busy and strange, I have thought of selling but the house needs a little work and paint.
I always knew he was an asshole and not very stable. I guess the same can be said for me , but this guy is not playing with a full deck
I just talked with my gardner that does work for me when I'm out of town and he says my next-door neighbor has been harassing him and his workers.
Calling him "Hey mexican" do not cut my tree( which he has never done, even though it hangs over on my property and just stares at him most of the time he is working in my yard. His one employee will not even come here anymore. I always thought he was poisoning some of my trees and part of my lawn.
The guy that does my yard said something about it too without me even saying anything about it.
I'm also in a biracial marriage and from California that now lives in Oregon.
I just want to post about it. Maybe make a police report?
What I'm really worried about is this guy coming unglue and coming after me with a gun. Maybe I read too much news.
My old neighbor was retired and had too much time on his hands and no hobbies, Dude killed himself years ago. The new people are very nice.
We do plan to move, it is a small lot and hate have neighbors so close to my house compare to what I'm use too.
I'll add pictures and more to the story later. I mostly ignore them when I'm around, but I never knew he was a racist but just thought he hated Californians. I know I'm not the perfect neighbor, these last few year have been hard with both my parents getting sick and etc...
Do I have anything to worried about until we sell the house later this year?
Add
My wife and kids are living and going to school in another state. We using just come up in the summer and some holidays.
These last few years I been so busy and strange, I have thought of selling but the house needs a little work and paint.
Last edited by JoeySeven; 05-27-21 at 06:48 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Re: What to do about a racist neighbor
Yeah agree. Until I chatted with my gardner it really did not bother me as much. I'm kind of pissed he is harassing him.
I been away lots these past few years because of the virus and spending some time with my parents out of state.
And he only called the city on me once, which I understand and not even mad about. As I was away longer than planned and did not plan it right with my new gardner.
I do not think contacting the cops will do any good. I just want to make sure my family and pets are not in danger. I could less about parts on my lawn.
I would talk to him more but with the virus lots all becoming anti-social. His wife is nice.
I been away lots these past few years because of the virus and spending some time with my parents out of state.
And he only called the city on me once, which I understand and not even mad about. As I was away longer than planned and did not plan it right with my new gardner.
I do not think contacting the cops will do any good. I just want to make sure my family and pets are not in danger. I could less about parts on my lawn.
I would talk to him more but with the virus lots all becoming anti-social. His wife is nice.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off