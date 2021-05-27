I'm going to Disneyworld! What the hell should I do there?

Our kids are 15 and 17 - pretty fun and up for anything but teens nonetheless

I am not concerned about the heat - we do fine in it

We are not "Disney" people - I enjoy Disney movies and other Disney-owned properties but I'm not going for the character interaction

We currently have the Magic Kingdom booked for one day, Animal Kingdom booked for one day and Hollywood Studios for two days. We could change one of the Hollywood Studios days for another Magic Kingdom day. I wasn't super excited about Epcot and our friend says there is a lot of renovation happening there anyway

Galaxy's Edge is my number-one priority - we're building lightsabers, we're building droids, we're going to do our damndest to get on Rise of the Resistance

I also know the Avatar ride is supposed to be great (though I think the movie is bad ) so that's on the list.

) so that's on the list. My kids and wife aren't big ride people like I am but my kids also haven't tried rides for a LONG time, so they are willing to try again for me. Space Mountain is a must, just because I loved that ride as a kid

I haven't been to Disneyworld in over 30 years (I was like 12 or so). My wife and I were supposed to go on a cruise last year that got postponed, then postponed again, and then rescheduled to a time when we can't go. So we got a refund, and then promptly called up our Disney-trip-booking friend to go there instead and take our kids too. It's our last "real" summer before gearing up to send our oldest to college. We're booked for the end of July with four days at the parks.It has been so long since I've been there and so much of the information is geared toward little kids that I'm just trying to get a feel for what we can do. So I'm looking for advice from people who have been more recently than me!Some additional details:...that's a lot of detail. I'm honestly excited just to travel somewhere and walk around, so I'm not too worried about having to schedule too much stuff, but I want to hit as many highlights as I can. We're also staying at the Coronado, simply because we are going to spend as much time as possible at the parks and I don't really care about the rooms.I'll take any and all advice that I can get!