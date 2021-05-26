DVD Talk Forum

What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?

Other Talk

What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?

   
05-26-21, 01:12 PM
What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Thought I'd continue the trend.

Me? Liver.
05-26-21, 01:19 PM
Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
TV Procedurals.

I know 90% of DVD Talk hates them.

I've always enjoyed them going back to the 80s. Sometimes I don't need some complex, heavily serialized, linked, mythology based story arc with deep characters. I enjoy a 1-off episode of a crime or medical mystery show where I can just sit back and know it will be done in 1 hour.

05-26-21, 01:20 PM
Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
TV Procedurals.

I know 90% of DVD Talk hates them.

I've always enjoyed them going back to the 80s. Sometimes I don't need some complex, heavily serialized, linked, mythology based story arc with deep characters. I enjoy a 1-off episode of a crime or medical mystery show where I can just sit back and know it will be done in 1 hour.
Same. OG Law & Order for life

Also, pineapple on pizza
05-26-21, 01:28 PM
Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Walking on Sunshine
05-26-21, 01:34 PM
Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Root beer floats made with chocolate ice cream
05-26-21, 01:40 PM
Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Durian
05-26-21, 01:44 PM
Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Originally Posted by Vibiana View Post
Thought I'd continue the trend.

Me? Liver.
Is that an age thing? The older I get, the more often I buy liverwurst.

Also: bubblegum rock.
05-26-21, 01:45 PM
Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
Same. OG Law & Order for life
Sunday, Tuesday Wednesday, WeTV
Monday, BBCA
Thursday, Friday, Sundance Channel

I can't tell how many times I've said "OK, just one more episode then I'll get off the couch", and it was a total lie.
