What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?
Thought I'd continue the trend.
Me? Liver.
Me? Liver.
TV Procedurals.
I know 90% of DVD Talk hates them.
I've always enjoyed them going back to the 80s. Sometimes I don't need some complex, heavily serialized, linked, mythology based story arc with deep characters. I enjoy a 1-off episode of a crime or medical mystery show where I can just sit back and know it will be done in 1 hour.
I know 90% of DVD Talk hates them.
I've always enjoyed them going back to the 80s. Sometimes I don't need some complex, heavily serialized, linked, mythology based story arc with deep characters. I enjoy a 1-off episode of a crime or medical mystery show where I can just sit back and know it will be done in 1 hour.
Also, pineapple on pizza
