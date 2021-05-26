Re: What do you LOVE that everyone else HATES?

TV Procedurals.



I know 90% of DVD Talk hates them.



I've always enjoyed them going back to the 80s. Sometimes I don't need some complex, heavily serialized, linked, mythology based story arc with deep characters. I enjoy a 1-off episode of a crime or medical mystery show where I can just sit back and know it will be done in 1 hour.



