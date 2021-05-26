DVD Talk Forum

Unwise action #21: seeking medical advice on the internet.

Unwise action #21: seeking medical advice on the internet.

   
Old 05-26-21, 12:06 PM
Unwise action #21: seeking medical advice on the internet.
Does anyone know why the end of my nose might be going numb?
Old 05-26-21, 12:07 PM
Re: Unwise action #21: seeking medical advice on the internet.
Too much cocaine?
Old 05-26-21, 12:29 PM
Re: Unwise action #21: seeking medical advice on the internet.
You should cut off your nose to spite your face.
Old 05-26-21, 12:30 PM
Re: Unwise action #21: seeking medical advice on the internet.
Nah, my face hasn't done anything I want to spite it for.


Not lately, anyway...
