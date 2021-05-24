Quit my job, but they want me back. Thoughts/advice?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2006
Posts: 546
Likes: 0
Received 18 Likes on 10 Posts
Quit my job, but they want me back. Thoughts/advice?
I have a good career/degree etc. I started a new job during covid which was very similar to my last. This is all in healthcare. I'm not a doctor, but still equally as in demand in a high need/low provider type situation.
Without getting into tons of detail, just got fed up with how inciomptent the place was compared to the previous, how much they micro managed, and how little effort they put (in examples include: wifi didn't work, didn't have a phone to call or take messages from, didn't have a key to the office, etc). So all of last week, I just didn't show up and didn't notify anyone. Was 100% done with the company. The job itself isn't bad, but there's very serious management/common sense issues. They only called a couple times and that was it. Today I get a message from them and they want to set up a meeting to see how they could help me etc etc.
Question for you guys is how much leverage or pull you think I have? I'm not super shocked they're not letting me walk due to the high need/low provider and I have 10+ years experience, and I'm damn good at my job. I don't really want to work there anymore, but if they're willing to make changes, I could. So how far you all think I should go? Anyone ever been in a similar situation? Stil crazy that I just didn't show up for work for a week and didn't telll anyone or even talk to anyone last week about it, and they're still trying to kiss my ass.
Without getting into tons of detail, just got fed up with how inciomptent the place was compared to the previous, how much they micro managed, and how little effort they put (in examples include: wifi didn't work, didn't have a phone to call or take messages from, didn't have a key to the office, etc). So all of last week, I just didn't show up and didn't notify anyone. Was 100% done with the company. The job itself isn't bad, but there's very serious management/common sense issues. They only called a couple times and that was it. Today I get a message from them and they want to set up a meeting to see how they could help me etc etc.
Question for you guys is how much leverage or pull you think I have? I'm not super shocked they're not letting me walk due to the high need/low provider and I have 10+ years experience, and I'm damn good at my job. I don't really want to work there anymore, but if they're willing to make changes, I could. So how far you all think I should go? Anyone ever been in a similar situation? Stil crazy that I just didn't show up for work for a week and didn't telll anyone or even talk to anyone last week about it, and they're still trying to kiss my ass.
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: Quit my job, but they want me back. Thoughts/advice?
Why would you think you have any leverage? I don't think your going to end up in an Office Space scenario, lol. I doubt any changes are going to be made, at least long term, to accommodate someone who walked out on the job (which also puts a target on your back from here on out). Sounds like a dysfunctional place, as most places would say sayonara for walking out not welcome you back and bend over backwards to make you happy.
Why wouldn't you just start fresh somewhere else?
Why wouldn't you just start fresh somewhere else?
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Living in a van down by the river
Posts: 15,595
Received 219 Likes on 126 Posts
Re: Quit my job, but they want me back. Thoughts/advice?
Why would you think you have any leverage? I don't think your going to end up in an Office Space scenario, lol. I doubt any changes are going to be made, at least long term, to accommodate someone who walked out on the job (which also puts a target on your back from here on out). Sounds like a dysfunctional place, as most places would say sayonara for walking out not welcome you back and bend over backwards to make you happy.
Why wouldn't you just start fresh somewhere else?
Why wouldn't you just start fresh somewhere else?
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,437
Received 172 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: Quit my job, but they want me back. Thoughts/advice?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off