Quit my job, but they want me back. Thoughts/advice?

I have a good career/degree etc. I started a new job during covid which was very similar to my last. This is all in healthcare. I'm not a doctor, but still equally as in demand in a high need/low provider type situation.



Without getting into tons of detail, just got fed up with how inciomptent the place was compared to the previous, how much they micro managed, and how little effort they put (in examples include: wifi didn't work, didn't have a phone to call or take messages from, didn't have a key to the office, etc). So all of last week, I just didn't show up and didn't notify anyone. Was 100% done with the company. The job itself isn't bad, but there's very serious management/common sense issues. They only called a couple times and that was it. Today I get a message from them and they want to set up a meeting to see how they could help me etc etc.



Question for you guys is how much leverage or pull you think I have? I'm not super shocked they're not letting me walk due to the high need/low provider and I have 10+ years experience, and I'm damn good at my job. I don't really want to work there anymore, but if they're willing to make changes, I could. So how far you all think I should go? Anyone ever been in a similar situation? Stil crazy that I just didn't show up for work for a week and didn't telll anyone or even talk to anyone last week about it, and they're still trying to kiss my ass.