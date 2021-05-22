Are kids less camera shy these days?

Curious from those of you with kids, or who are we kidding, everyone will throw in their opinion with or without kids. Do you find your kids and their friends are more or less camera shy than you and your friends were as a kid? I know myself, I was terribly awkward as a child (being tall and lanky will do that) and hated having my picture taken or family videos recorded. I was hardly the only one. And there's all the years of braces, voice changing, etc that can certainly affect a child's self image.



Now I look around at my friends kids and they are always cheesing for the camera, even the ones who are about as awkward as I was. Obviously, with cell phone cameras and social media, they've all grown up "on camera". Has this made a difference in a child's comfort level when there's a camera on them? I guess there could also be some bias in that the ones who don't like being on camera probably aren't showing up in the social media feeds.