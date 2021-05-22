DVD Talk Forum

Are kids less camera shy these days?

Are kids less camera shy these days?

   
Are kids less camera shy these days?
Curious from those of you with kids, or who are we kidding, everyone will throw in their opinion with or without kids. Do you find your kids and their friends are more or less camera shy than you and your friends were as a kid? I know myself, I was terribly awkward as a child (being tall and lanky will do that) and hated having my picture taken or family videos recorded. I was hardly the only one. And there's all the years of braces, voice changing, etc that can certainly affect a child's self image.

Now I look around at my friends kids and they are always cheesing for the camera, even the ones who are about as awkward as I was. Obviously, with cell phone cameras and social media, they've all grown up "on camera". Has this made a difference in a child's comfort level when there's a camera on them? I guess there could also be some bias in that the ones who don't like being on camera probably aren't showing up in the social media feeds.
Re: Are kids less camera shy these days?
Kids definitely have more exposure to cameras these days. Having their picture taken at all times has become pretty common place. When I was a kid, the camera only came out on special occasions (holidays, vacations, etc.). We never had our picture taken on a daily basis.

Theres also the matter of the pressure we were put under when he were kids to take a good photo. With film, we really only got one or two chances for a decent picture so a lot more pressure was put on us to make it good. Now, people can pop off 10 or 15 photos and just use the best one and delete the rest at the touch of a button. Its wasnt a film roll with only a dozen photos total.
Re: Are kids less camera shy these days?
I'm 10% extra and my kids are an extra 10% extra on top of that. I have no idea what normal kids are like when it comes to cameras. My kids want me to post every minute of their lives on social media, which I really don't, but they love photos and capturing moments and the idea of sharing them.
