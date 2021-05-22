Career change time!

Some of you may me remember my recent thread where I bitched about my boss. I took a lot of heat in that thread, but if I had the energy to write out all the different grievances Ive had with that lady over the last decade I think people would have understood where I was coming from a little more. The last straw for me was when she recently told me that our in-house EEG dept was about to hire a second tech, and that the job was mine if I wanted it. Then she hired someone else, the EEG/Neuro Tech from our separate off-site Neurology Clinic. This is the THIRD time in a year that she has promised me a job that would have gotten me off night shift, and then either hired or promoted someone else instead. I have too much self-respect to continually get shit on like that, and told my boss this, and the I applied for the position at the Neurology Clinic tech that is being vacated.



My boss and I had quite the argument, and I told her to just give me a good reference and we can finally be rid of each other. I applied on a Tuesday, had my interview Wednesday, and was offered the job Thursday.



But Im putting all that in the past and looking forward. Ive been in sleep medicine for almost 15 years, and worked night shift for 3 years before that, and that has taken up most of my adult life. Itll be quite an adjustment; Ive specialized in sleep medicine for so many years, and going to work at the Neuro Clinic has me learning a whole new skill set. Ive been training a couple of days a week for the last 3 weeks, and my official start date is June 1st. Ive just got to get through 3 more nights in the sleep lab first.



Itll be strange having a daytime job. My official hours will be 7:45-5:15 Mon-Thurs, and 8-12 on Friday, plus Ill be on call every third weekend for in-patient EEGs (which arent needed too often).



As for what Ill be doing, itll be a mix of EEGs and nerve conduction velocity studies. Most of the NCVs will be followed by an EMG test performed by the neurologist while I assist (those are pretty cool... the doc uses a thin needle and puts in in various muscles and when the muscle is flexed you can actually hear it through a speaker). Ive been able to do an EEG set-up for years since sleep studies require an abbreviated form of it, and on rare occasions wed have a sleep study that needed the full EEG set-up so the doctor could check for nocturnal seizure activity.



The NCVs, however, have been a completely different world for me. I havent been around here much lately because Ive been studying a lot, dusting off my old anatomy knowledge. Theres a lot of nerves in the arms and legs that I need to know the names of and where they run along the extremities. But, Im getting it. I wouldnt say I have it all committed to memory 100% yet, but I have made myself plenty of reference sheets. The NCVs can be used to diagnose things like carpal tunnel, pinched nerves, and the EMG is used as part of diagnosing stuff like Parkinsons.



Anyway, thats whats up with me. Ive also gotten into amateur mycology and fallen in love with doing that, but thats a topic for a different thread.