DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What do you HATE that everyone else LOVES?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

What do you HATE that everyone else LOVES?

   
Old 05-21-21, 05:02 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 7,725
Received 227 Likes on 184 Posts
What do you HATE that everyone else LOVES?
OK, let's add a third option to the LOVE/HATE topics that have been here the last couple of days. What is something you hate, but everyone else seems to love? I mean, when you mention hating cell phones in public or slow drivers in the left lane, yeah that sucks but everyone else hates them too. Even something like cats, while they're popular, there's still a large segment of the population that doesn't like them.

So take a chance and be bold. List something you hate but is still overwhelmingly popular, and you can't for the life of you see why people like it.

Here's mine: All-you-can-eat-buffets. Even before Covid, and I hope they never come back. I've never understood the love of quantity of food over quality. It started in high school when we'd do senior ditch day breakfast, and we'd all head out to this place with warmed-over trays of scrambled eggs and other breakfast fare for $5. I always pleaded that we go to Denny's for a $1.99 Grand Slam that was brought to your table piping hot, but got shot down because the other place was ALL YOU CAN EAT. That was the only thing that people cared about, that it was all you can eat. So what? It was crappy food!
Paff is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-21-21, 05:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 5,114
Received 53 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: What do you HATE that everyone else LOVES?
Donald Trump
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-21-21, 05:58 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 7,725
Received 227 Likes on 184 Posts
Re: What do you HATE that everyone else LOVES?
People who can't follow simple instructions

No wait, I think that's universally disliked, never mind.
Paff is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.