What do you HATE that everyone else LOVES?

OK, let's add a third option to the LOVE/HATE topics that have been here the last couple of days. What is something you hate, but everyone else seems to love? I mean, when you mention hating cell phones in public or slow drivers in the left lane, yeah that sucks but everyone else hates them too. Even something like cats, while they're popular, there's still a large segment of the population that doesn't like them.



So take a chance and be bold. List something you hate but is still overwhelmingly popular, and you can't for the life of you see why people like it.



Here's mine: All-you-can-eat-buffets. Even before Covid, and I hope they never come back. I've never understood the love of quantity of food over quality. It started in high school when we'd do senior ditch day breakfast, and we'd all head out to this place with warmed-over trays of scrambled eggs and other breakfast fare for $5. I always pleaded that we go to Denny's for a $1.99 Grand Slam that was brought to your table piping hot, but got shot down because the other place was ALL YOU CAN EAT. That was the only thing that people cared about, that it was all you can eat. So what? It was crappy food!