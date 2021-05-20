What do you use for allergies? (Pollen, hay fever, etc)

So, there is no science to say which is better, I would know. Body chemistry is different in what people can tolerate and what will work or not work for allergies due to the main ingredient. Zyrtec is cetirizine. Loratidine is Claritin. Allegra fexofenadine. Benadryl just diphenhydramine. Anything with D is the pseudoephedrine, which is just more powerful decongestant and nasty in terms of paperwork if you want to sell it.



But, I used to take Claritin-D and it was full proof. But, I believe built immunity so it has no effect. No relief. Tried, Allegra didn’t do anything. Today, I tried a stock cetirizine, 1 pill supposed to last 24hrs. Didn’t do anything. I also tried, today, 2 Benadryls and I think somewhat effective. But, even though supposed to make you tired than any others, it didn’t really affect me that way. But, don’t want to chance early in day to cause me to be sleepy at all. Can’t afford too.



So, what do you use and has it been consistently effective?



The poll can be regular or D versions.