View Poll Results: What do you use for allergies? (Pollen, hay fever, etc)
Claritin
0
0%
Allegra
0
0%
Zyrtec
0
0%
Benadryl
0
0%
Alavert
0
0%
XYZAL
0
0%
Sudafed
0
0%
Flonase
0
0%
Other (please specify...)
100.00%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
What do you use for allergies? (Pollen, hay fever, etc)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,919
Received 258 Likes on 225 Posts
What do you use for allergies? (Pollen, hay fever, etc)
So, there is no science to say which is better, I would know. Body chemistry is different in what people can tolerate and what will work or not work for allergies due to the main ingredient. Zyrtec is cetirizine. Loratidine is Claritin. Allegra fexofenadine. Benadryl just diphenhydramine. Anything with D is the pseudoephedrine, which is just more powerful decongestant and nasty in terms of paperwork if you want to sell it.
But, I used to take Claritin-D and it was full proof. But, I believe built immunity so it has no effect. No relief. Tried, Allegra didn’t do anything. Today, I tried a stock cetirizine, 1 pill supposed to last 24hrs. Didn’t do anything. I also tried, today, 2 Benadryls and I think somewhat effective. But, even though supposed to make you tired than any others, it didn’t really affect me that way. But, don’t want to chance early in day to cause me to be sleepy at all. Can’t afford too.
So, what do you use and has it been consistently effective?
The poll can be regular or D versions.
But, I used to take Claritin-D and it was full proof. But, I believe built immunity so it has no effect. No relief. Tried, Allegra didn’t do anything. Today, I tried a stock cetirizine, 1 pill supposed to last 24hrs. Didn’t do anything. I also tried, today, 2 Benadryls and I think somewhat effective. But, even though supposed to make you tired than any others, it didn’t really affect me that way. But, don’t want to chance early in day to cause me to be sleepy at all. Can’t afford too.
So, what do you use and has it been consistently effective?
The poll can be regular or D versions.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: What do you use for allergies? (Pollen, hay fever, etc)
I'm on prescription stuff. Flucticasone, Azelastine, Montelucast.
Before that, I got a fair amount of relief from my CPAP because the humidity rinsed out my sinuses all night long.
Before that, I got a fair amount of relief from my CPAP because the humidity rinsed out my sinuses all night long.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2000
Location: (formerly known as Inglenook Hampendick) Fairbanks, Alaska!
Posts: 15,819
Received 87 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: What do you use for allergies? (Pollen, hay fever, etc)
I use the top three, sort of.
I rotate through them annually. I buy a year's supply of the generic at
Sam's Costco and when that year is up I go buy a year's supply of what's next in the rotation. I just bought a big bottle of generic cetirizine and will start taking them when the last few loratadines are gone. Next year it'll be fexofenadine, and so on.
None of them are quite as effective as the fluticasone propionate for me, but I'd rather take a pill than snort a spray everyday.
I rotate through them annually. I buy a year's supply of the generic at
None of them are quite as effective as the fluticasone propionate for me, but I'd rather take a pill than snort a spray everyday.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off