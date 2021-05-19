DVD Talk Forum

Legendary comedian Paul Mooney has died

Legendary comedian Paul Mooney has died

   
05-19-21, 10:50 AM
Legendary comedian Paul Mooney has died
Paul Mooney passed away today at 79 years old due to a heart attack. Loved his stand ups throughout the years and his contributions to Richard Pryor and Dave Chapelle



05-19-21, 11:51 AM
Re: Legendary comedian Paul Mooney has died
Very sad, his was an important voice.
05-19-21, 12:03 PM
Re: Legendary comedian Paul Mooney has died
Just a legitimate funny guy. This one hurts a bit, the last of his generation of comics.
