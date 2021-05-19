What do you HATE more than anything else in the world?
Since I've been called a generally negative person there's plenty of contenders for this, but given that I love cats more than anything else in the world the thing I have to say I hate most is the idea that cats or any other animals that can't find homes should be euthanized. I hate the idea that if I visit an animal shelter and see plenty of cute pets that I just don't have the room for, they might be killed later. Thankfully that seems to be declining these days, with "no-kill shelters" becoming a thing.
Honorable mentions:
People who know less about something than I do telling me what to do
Being wrongfully punished for a crime they did not commit, or committing a serious crime (such as murder) and not being punished for it
Judging or jumping to conclusions about someone without hearing all the facts, or interrupting them when they try to give them
TV logo bugs
