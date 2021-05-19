DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

What do you HATE more than anything else in the world?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

What do you HATE more than anything else in the world?

   
Old 05-19-21, 01:53 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
 
Alan Smithee's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: USA
Posts: 9,198
Received 76 Likes on 65 Posts
What do you HATE more than anything else in the world?
Since I've been called a generally negative person there's plenty of contenders for this, but given that I love cats more than anything else in the world the thing I have to say I hate most is the idea that cats or any other animals that can't find homes should be euthanized. I hate the idea that if I visit an animal shelter and see plenty of cute pets that I just don't have the room for, they might be killed later. Thankfully that seems to be declining these days, with "no-kill shelters" becoming a thing.

Honorable mentions:

People who know less about something than I do telling me what to do

Being wrongfully punished for a crime they did not commit, or committing a serious crime (such as murder) and not being punished for it

Judging or jumping to conclusions about someone without hearing all the facts, or interrupting them when they try to give them

TV logo bugs
Alan Smithee is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.