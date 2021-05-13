Finding out cause of death

I know threads here have a tendency to not go the way the OP plans, but I'm going to take that chance.



Someone I cared about quite a lot died Friday, May 7. It was a very sudden death, the guy was only 40. Family is saying it was a massive heart attack, but myself and a couple of friends don't believe it. Our fear is that it was suicide and his family wants to cover it up. The man was very active in the community, volunteered a lot, served on many boards, so it's surprising his family wouldn't put a full obituary in the newspaper. Instead, all that has occurred is a non-public Facebook post from the family Monday announcing he died and when services will be and a death notice in the newspaper that just includes name, date of death, and funeral home. Speaking of which, the funeral home doesn't even list him, which I find weirder, especially considering visitation is tomorrow.



There's definitely something going on, something that they're trying to hide. We got reports from others about being removed from his social media after his death. I don't want to expose everyone's secrets. I don't want to cause conflict with his family, but a few of us really want to know what is listed as the true cause of death. It's really about closure for us. We don't need nor want to shout it from the rooftops.



Anyway, I know death certificates are restricted to immediate family in Texas. I don't want anything certified or official. Heck, I wouldn't even say I necessarily need a paper in my hand. I just want to know what happened. Any suggestions on how to do that? Perhaps some other public records that I could request that could at least get us closer to the truth.



And I know people might be tempted to suggest approaching the family. I can promise you that they would be a dead end. The family is very religious and all out about appearances. Like I said earlier, I'm fine with that. We're not trying to expose anyone, but it's something that a couple of us who cared about him really want to know.



I appreciate any assistance anyone could provide. Thanks!