Those with multiple pets, how do the others handle the loss of one?

I've had two great kitties who are brother and sister for close to 14 years. The sister (Marcia) has been the dominant one and while she occasionally gets mad at her brother (Greg), most of the time they seem very happy together. Often she licks her brother clean as shown here:While not a pleasant thought, I may be forced to deal with this soon- after an examination today I've been told Marcia might only have a few weeks left. I've been sad about this all day but will get through it- I'm wondering how this will affect Greg though? They do so much together, how will he feel when she's not there anymore? Granted both of them have had day-long vet visits and neither one seemed too concerned while the other was gone, but they always came back after a few hours.I had a cat before but this is the first time I've had two, and life has certainly been better with them. I would like to eventually adopt two more sibling kittens- I was thinking the place would be less lonely if I did that a few weeks after Marcia's passing, but I don't know how Greg would feel about that. I've heard some older cats feel youthful when kittens are brought in, but others just hate them. Wondering what experience people here have had with that. I admit that selfishly it would make me feel better about never having zero cats in my home; it was sad when my older cat died but I waited about 3 weeks before adopting these guys and would probably wait about that long before making any similar decision. I've never seen any cats as replacements for past ones, each cat is unique in their own way, but having them around made the loss of the previous one easier. If I died first I would expect my cats would want another human also.