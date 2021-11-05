Brood X Armageddon 2021

The emergence of the 17 year Brood X Cicadas is imminent. Trillions due to come out of their holes any day now, if not already in some places. Has anybody already spotted/heard them? I don't mind them, but they can be awfully loud. Colder than average temperatures has delayed their arrival in many places, but what about in the Carolinas or DC? Infiltrated yet?Picture for those unaware: