Joihn Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage

John Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage

A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to : "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."



His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.



The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.



According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.



Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months ago.



The two



During their relationship, he regularly joked about life with Tendler and, sometimes, their French bulldog, Petunia. His 2018 Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, featured a description of his wife as "a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b****" who was "the best."

I did not know he had a drinking and a drug problem and I thought he had it altogether.Hope he is is clean now and does not end up like Belushi or Farley great talents that we lost too early.