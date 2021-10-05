Joihn Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 15,985
Received 152 Likes on 136 Posts
Joihn Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
I did not know he had a drinking and a drug problem and I thought he had it altogether.
Hope he is is clean now and does not end up like Belushi or Farley great talents that we lost too early.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...203037612.html
Hope he is is clean now and does not end up like Belushi or Farley great talents that we lost too early.
John Mulaney has split from wife Anna Marie Tendler, the artist he married in July 2014, following a stint in rehab.
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months ago.
The two reportedly shared on their wedding website that they met during a group trip to Martha's Vineyard.
During their relationship, he regularly joked about life with Tendler and, sometimes, their French bulldog, Petunia. His 2018 Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, featured a description of his wife as "a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b****" who was "the best."
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months ago.
The two reportedly shared on their wedding website that they met during a group trip to Martha's Vineyard.
During their relationship, he regularly joked about life with Tendler and, sometimes, their French bulldog, Petunia. His 2018 Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, featured a description of his wife as "a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b****" who was "the best."
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...203037612.html
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off