Re: John Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage

Quote: eXcentris Originally Posted by I'm gonna have to go with 'who?' on this one.

Extremely good stand up comedian. His "horse in a hospital" is a painfully funny and piercing political commentary on the previous inhabitant of the White House without ever actually saying who it was.He also gets memed a lot.One of his bits about being accused of killing Princess Di which is of course nonsense. Because he was a kid. In Wisconsin.He's also known for talking about how much he likes his wife and how good she was for him, so that's why this news is hard to understand. He didn't do the usual stand-up comedian thing of complaining about how horrible his wife was.