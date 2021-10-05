John Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 15,988
Received 152 Likes on 136 Posts
John Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
I did not know he had a drinking and a drug problem and I thought he had it altogether.
Hope he is is clean now and does not end up like Belushi or Farley great talents that we lost too early.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...203037612.html
Hope he is is clean now and does not end up like Belushi or Farley great talents that we lost too early.
John Mulaney has split from wife Anna Marie Tendler, the artist he married in July 2014, following a stint in rehab.
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months ago.
The two reportedly shared on their wedding website that they met during a group trip to Martha's Vineyard.
During their relationship, he regularly joked about life with Tendler and, sometimes, their French bulldog, Petunia. His 2018 Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, featured a description of his wife as "a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b****" who was "the best."
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
A spokesman for the comedian confirmed the news to Page Six: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
His team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.
The end of the marriage comes just after Mulaney spent 60 days in a rehabilitation facility in Pennsylvania, where he was treated for addiction to drugs, including cocaine, and alcohol beginning in December. He entered outpatient treatment in February.
According to Tendler's statement through a spokesperson of her own, the move was Mulaney's decision: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said.
Sources told Page Six that Mulaney asked for the divorce three months ago.
The two reportedly shared on their wedding website that they met during a group trip to Martha's Vineyard.
During their relationship, he regularly joked about life with Tendler and, sometimes, their French bulldog, Petunia. His 2018 Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, featured a description of his wife as "a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b****" who was "the best."
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...203037612.html
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Joihn Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
It appears like working was his lifeline to sobriety. Last year when it was announced that he was going to start working on Seth Meyers' show, it seemed odd that a comedian of his status would want to do that, but now it makes sense.
I don't know Thing One about his marriage, but that's sad news. Just goes to show how these entertainers can seem to be on top when things are falling apart behind the scenes.
I don't know Thing One about his marriage, but that's sad news. Just goes to show how these entertainers can seem to be on top when things are falling apart behind the scenes.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,329
Received 273 Likes on 197 Posts
Re: Joihn Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
Damn, I hope he can pull through all of this. I'm a big fan and think he's really funny, I love his stand-up specials.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 14,830
Received 322 Likes on 243 Posts
Re: Joihn Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
He always spoke so highly of her in his bits. It was a marked difference from so many other comedians who would rag on their wives in their bits.
I recall reading a while back that he relapsed into drug use apparently out of boredom during the pandemic, that's why he started working for Seth Meyer - essentially to just keep busy (idle hands and all that).
I try to be positive about divorce because it helps so many people get out of bad situations, but they seemed like a good couple.
I recall reading a while back that he relapsed into drug use apparently out of boredom during the pandemic, that's why he started working for Seth Meyer - essentially to just keep busy (idle hands and all that).
I try to be positive about divorce because it helps so many people get out of bad situations, but they seemed like a good couple.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,042
Received 277 Likes on 195 Posts
Re: John Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
I'm gonna have to go with 'who?' on this one.
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 14,830
Received 322 Likes on 243 Posts
Re: John Mulaney quits rehab, divorces his wife, and plans return to the stage
He also gets memed a lot.
One of his bits about being accused of killing Princess Di which is of course nonsense. Because he was a kid. In Wisconsin.
He's also known for talking about how much he likes his wife and how good she was for him, so that's why this news is hard to understand. He didn't do the usual stand-up comedian thing of complaining about how horrible his wife was.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off