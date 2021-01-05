Why can't reporters write anymore?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Why can't reporters write anymore?
This is from https://www.wisn.com/article/active-...asino/36308465
"A shooter killed one person and wounded five others at the Oneida casino near Austin Straubel Airport before police killed them"
So the police killed the five others who were shot?
"A shooter killed one person and wounded five others at the Oneida casino near Austin Straubel Airport before police killed them"
So the police killed the five others who were shot?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
I wonder if - since the shooter's gender isn't mentioned - that the reporter is using they/them to avoid specifying the gender (for whatever reason).
#3
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,933
Received 413 Likes on 282 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
^ Thats certainly how I took it.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,329
Received 374 Likes on 267 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
The byline is just "WISN.com Staff" and it's sourced from AP.
in other words, some intern was probably forced to cobble together something resembling an 'article' for clicks. Avoid that shit.
in other words, some intern was probably forced to cobble together something resembling an 'article' for clicks. Avoid that shit.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,401
Received 166 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
Of course, it would take just a moment to phrase it, less awkwardly, as "A shooter killed one person, and wounded five others, at the Oneida casino near Austin Straubel Airport, before being killed by police."
#6
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
Reporters can't write any more because *most* people under the age of 35 - 40 can't write any more. Their society has been based upon soundbites, abbreviations, emotji, ellipitical and nonsensical text messages, and they simply weren't *taught* English composition or grammar in school. Other more "relevant" and 'highbrow' classes and electives like drama, computer science, psychology, art, music .. etc have replaced the fundamentals. The more "technology" we have, the worse our writing becomes. Paradoxical and ironic, isn't it. We put in such shoddy effort as a society because it's no longer deemed to be important, supplanted by tech and more 'sophisticated' things. That's a travesty.
When was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter? When did you last receive one? Thankfully, I still count among my circle of friends those that do this great favor. And I am delighted to return it. Writing well is power, words are powerful things.
We must learn to use them well. Let's get back to basics, the 3 Rs or whichever name you wish to call them are very neglected nowadays.
Reporters should be paragons of the writing community, but they're the denigrated dregs...
Where have the likes of William Saffire or Herb Cohn gone? They wrote well for 50 to 60 years. Into oblivion, forevermore...
When was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter? When did you last receive one? Thankfully, I still count among my circle of friends those that do this great favor. And I am delighted to return it. Writing well is power, words are powerful things.
We must learn to use them well. Let's get back to basics, the 3 Rs or whichever name you wish to call them are very neglected nowadays.
Reporters should be paragons of the writing community, but they're the denigrated dregs...
Where have the likes of William Saffire or Herb Cohn gone? They wrote well for 50 to 60 years. Into oblivion, forevermore...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off