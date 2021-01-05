Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?

Reporters can't write any more because *most* people under the age of 35 - 40 can't write any more. Their society has been based upon soundbites, abbreviations, emotji, ellipitical and nonsensical text messages, and they simply weren't *taught* English composition or grammar in school. Other more "relevant" and 'highbrow' classes and electives like drama, computer science, psychology, art, music .. etc have replaced the fundamentals. The more "technology" we have, the worse our writing becomes. Paradoxical and ironic, isn't it. We put in such shoddy effort as a society because it's no longer deemed to be important, supplanted by tech and more 'sophisticated' things. That's a travesty.



When was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter? When did you last receive one? Thankfully, I still count among my circle of friends those that do this great favor. And I am delighted to return it. Writing well is power, words are powerful things.



We must learn to use them well. Let's get back to basics, the 3 Rs or whichever name you wish to call them are very neglected nowadays.



Reporters should be paragons of the writing community, but they're the denigrated dregs...



Where have the likes of William Saffire or Herb Cohn gone? They wrote well for 50 to 60 years. Into oblivion, forevermore...