DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Why can't reporters write anymore?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Why can't reporters write anymore?

   
Old 05-01-21, 10:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Max Bottomtime's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Torrance, California
Posts: 5,297
Received 121 Likes on 76 Posts
Why can't reporters write anymore?
This is from https://www.wisn.com/article/active-...asino/36308465

"A shooter killed one person and wounded five others at the Oneida casino near Austin Straubel Airport before police killed them"

So the police killed the five others who were shot?
Max Bottomtime is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-21, 11:02 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 18,255
Received 90 Likes on 57 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
I wonder if - since the shooter's gender isn't mentioned - that the reporter is using they/them to avoid specifying the gender (for whatever reason).
Bronkster is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-21, 11:09 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 23,933
Received 413 Likes on 282 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
^ Thats certainly how I took it.
Adam Tyner is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-21, 11:14 PM
  #4  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,329
Received 374 Likes on 267 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
The byline is just "WISN.com Staff" and it's sourced from AP.
in other words, some intern was probably forced to cobble together something resembling an 'article' for clicks. Avoid that shit.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-21, 11:31 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,401
Received 166 Likes on 140 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
Of course, it would take just a moment to phrase it, less awkwardly, as "A shooter killed one person, and wounded five others, at the Oneida casino near Austin Straubel Airport, before being killed by police."
andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-01-21, 11:52 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Posts: 5,122
Received 197 Likes on 150 Posts
Re: Why can't reporters write anymore?
Reporters can't write any more because *most* people under the age of 35 - 40 can't write any more. Their society has been based upon soundbites, abbreviations, emotji, ellipitical and nonsensical text messages, and they simply weren't *taught* English composition or grammar in school. Other more "relevant" and 'highbrow' classes and electives like drama, computer science, psychology, art, music .. etc have replaced the fundamentals. The more "technology" we have, the worse our writing becomes. Paradoxical and ironic, isn't it. We put in such shoddy effort as a society because it's no longer deemed to be important, supplanted by tech and more 'sophisticated' things. That's a travesty.

When was the last time you wrote a handwritten letter? When did you last receive one? Thankfully, I still count among my circle of friends those that do this great favor. And I am delighted to return it. Writing well is power, words are powerful things.

We must learn to use them well. Let's get back to basics, the 3 Rs or whichever name you wish to call them are very neglected nowadays.

Reporters should be paragons of the writing community, but they're the denigrated dregs...

Where have the likes of William Saffire or Herb Cohn gone? They wrote well for 50 to 60 years. Into oblivion, forevermore...
zyzzle is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.