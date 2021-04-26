Re: Need travel tips in the Mount Rushmore area

Can you give some more context? Are you traveling alone, with little kids, what are your interests, anything you like to do or experience? I have a lot of ideas and tips but more context is helpful, thanks.



We made our road trip to the Black Hills for vacation almost every summer growing up and I took my family on a road trip during the last week of the season at the end of August in 2019. Everywhere was empty, it was great. We could do anything, no lines. Staff were always genuinely glad to have us wherever we went, and because it wasn't busy, they were all relaxed and I really think that made a difference. We'd rescheduled our cabin at the end of that trip n 2019 for the same timeframe in August, 2021. The hope is to do this trip as a family every other year.



Now there's the pandemic. Will it be essentially done by the end of the summer for us to be safer to take the trip? Likely. But in the meantime, South Dakota has had lots of issues with cases and people taking this seriously and we really are up in the air on this. We're vaccinated, our kids are too young. We've been very safe and no vacation is worth disrupting that safety for them. We asked our cabin location recently about what it's like out there and while they were able to list all their protocols (which are practical and well thought-out), they said the surrounding area is very hit or miss. Restaurants, businesses, and event centers are haphazard with their precautions. There are a lot of outdoor experiences that don't have you close to others, though, like Custer State Park, the Badlands, the Mammoth Site, Wind Cave, etc. Still, we're really not sure what to do on this one. I don't know if a state that seems to proudly not want to take precautions seriously is where we want to go.Again, give some more context, I can give better ideas. Good luck.