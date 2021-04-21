2021 Minivan discussion - For those who have given up on being cool

So I'm looking to replace my 2006 Honda Odyssey with another minivan. I like sliding doors and lots of cargo space, what can I say?



The contenders are:

-2021 or 2022 Honda Odyssey

-2021 Kia Carnival

-2021 Toyota Sienna

The Pacifica is not being considered since I've read too many people have problems with this model.



Looks and features-wise I like the Kia the best. It has all the cool new tech features (like birds eye view camera in the SX model) and it looks more like an SUV than a minivan. The problem is that they are really difficult to find and lots of dealers are charging more than MSRP (MSRP is already at the top of my price range). Also I worry about the quality; will it have lots of problems? There is already an issue with the 120v inverters (they dont work). The 2nd row seats can be removed.



The Toyota is cool since it has the hybrid engine so it gets 36 mpg. I think it looks okay. The problems with it are that the second row seats cannot be removed. I've used my current minivan to haul many sheets of 4x8 plywood/dry-wall as well as couches, pavers, etc. so this is a near deal breaker. Also these vans are difficult to find around here and are at the top of my price range.



The Honda is the worst looking of the trio in my opinion and the tech is the least advanced. They are the easiest to find and the cheapest of the 3, however. The 2021 and 2022 are exactly the same so there might be a chance to save money on a 2021. They will fit in a sheet of 4x8 plywood, the 2nd row seats look easier to remove than the ones in my current Honda.



I would like the Kia but I'm thinking we'll probably end up with a Honda. The Kia and Toyota are 'exciting and new' but the Honda is the cheapest, fits our needs and is probably the most reliable of the bunch since it is not a new design. Also it would be difficult to find a Kia without having to overpay. I do feel like I get FOMO if I don't get the cool tech that the Kia and Toyota have, though.



Anyone here buy a minivan recently?

