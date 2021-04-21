2021 Minivan discussion - For those who have given up on being cool
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
2021 Minivan discussion - For those who have given up on being cool
So I'm looking to replace my 2006 Honda Odyssey with another minivan. I like sliding doors and lots of cargo space, what can I say?
The contenders are:
-2021 or 2022 Honda Odyssey
-2021 Kia Carnival
-2021 Toyota Sienna
The Pacifica is not being considered since I've read too many people have problems with this model.
Looks and features-wise I like the Kia the best. It has all the cool new tech features (like birds eye view camera in the SX model) and it looks more like an SUV than a minivan. The problem is that they are really difficult to find and lots of dealers are charging more than MSRP (MSRP is already at the top of my price range). Also I worry about the quality; will it have lots of problems? There is already an issue with the 120v inverters (they dont work). The 2nd row seats can be removed.
The Toyota is cool since it has the hybrid engine so it gets 36 mpg. I think it looks okay. The problems with it are that the second row seats cannot be removed. I've used my current minivan to haul many sheets of 4x8 plywood/dry-wall as well as couches, pavers, etc. so this is a near deal breaker. Also these vans are difficult to find around here and are at the top of my price range.
The Honda is the worst looking of the trio in my opinion and the tech is the least advanced. They are the easiest to find and the cheapest of the 3, however. The 2021 and 2022 are exactly the same so there might be a chance to save money on a 2021. They will fit in a sheet of 4x8 plywood, the 2nd row seats look easier to remove than the ones in my current Honda.
I would like the Kia but I'm thinking we'll probably end up with a Honda. The Kia and Toyota are 'exciting and new' but the Honda is the cheapest, fits our needs and is probably the most reliable of the bunch since it is not a new design. Also it would be difficult to find a Kia without having to overpay. I do feel like I get FOMO if I don't get the cool tech that the Kia and Toyota have, though.
Anyone here buy a minivan recently?
The contenders are:
-2021 or 2022 Honda Odyssey
-2021 Kia Carnival
-2021 Toyota Sienna
The Pacifica is not being considered since I've read too many people have problems with this model.
Looks and features-wise I like the Kia the best. It has all the cool new tech features (like birds eye view camera in the SX model) and it looks more like an SUV than a minivan. The problem is that they are really difficult to find and lots of dealers are charging more than MSRP (MSRP is already at the top of my price range). Also I worry about the quality; will it have lots of problems? There is already an issue with the 120v inverters (they dont work). The 2nd row seats can be removed.
The Toyota is cool since it has the hybrid engine so it gets 36 mpg. I think it looks okay. The problems with it are that the second row seats cannot be removed. I've used my current minivan to haul many sheets of 4x8 plywood/dry-wall as well as couches, pavers, etc. so this is a near deal breaker. Also these vans are difficult to find around here and are at the top of my price range.
The Honda is the worst looking of the trio in my opinion and the tech is the least advanced. They are the easiest to find and the cheapest of the 3, however. The 2021 and 2022 are exactly the same so there might be a chance to save money on a 2021. They will fit in a sheet of 4x8 plywood, the 2nd row seats look easier to remove than the ones in my current Honda.
I would like the Kia but I'm thinking we'll probably end up with a Honda. The Kia and Toyota are 'exciting and new' but the Honda is the cheapest, fits our needs and is probably the most reliable of the bunch since it is not a new design. Also it would be difficult to find a Kia without having to overpay. I do feel like I get FOMO if I don't get the cool tech that the Kia and Toyota have, though.
Anyone here buy a minivan recently?
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,660
Likes: 0
Received 119 Likes on 91 Posts
Re: 2021 Minivan discussion - For those who have given up on being cool
Proud owner of a 2020 Odyssey EX-L here. I love it, but I've also been driving Hondas for the last 20 years, so it's really the only thing I know. Most of those years I was driving a Civic, so the Odyssey is like a whole new world. I love the ability to slide the middle seats left and right and they are easy to remove. They are a little annoying to put back in, but I've only done it once or twice, so I probably just need to better familiarize myself with them. My biggest complaint with it (caveat being I've only driven it about 7,000 miles) is the auto-engine shut-off. I get that it saves gas, but it has to be bad for your engine, right? If the re-start was a little smoother I don't think I'd mind it so much. You can turn it off, but it resets every time you turn off the engine. Super annoying. No idea if the 2021 changes that. There's also been a bunch of recalls already. I haven't had any problems myself, but it's kind of annoying to get a brand new car and immediately start getting letters in the mail about how such and such needs to be fixed, blah, blah, blah. Luckily the dealer is right down the street so it's not much of an inconvenience to get it fixed. I will agree the tech seems sub-par compared to some other vehicles out there (or at least what I imagine other vehicles have), but I'm coming from basically no tech, so it's mostly all gravy for me.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off