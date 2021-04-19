DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Bobcat attacks family in a driveway

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Bobcat attacks family in a driveway

   
Old 04-19-21, 07:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 15,843
Received 141 Likes on 125 Posts
Bobcat attacks family in a driveway
Poor cat got the last ride from that dude


A North Carolina woman is grateful for her husband's quick thinking after being attacked by a rabid bobcat in the driveway of their home in a wild scene caught on video.

Kristi Wade's husband, Happy Wade, pulled an attacking bobcat off her back on April 9, threw it to the ground, and then chased it down and shot it dead. Tests later confirmed that the bobcat had rabies.

"He saved my life," Kristi Wade told NBC affiliate WECT. "I don't know where I'd be or what sort of shape I'd be in right now had he not been there."

The couple suffered bites and scratches and had to get multiple shots following the attack.
https://www.today.com/news/man-rescu...-video-t215464




JeffTheAlpaca is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.