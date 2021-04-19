Bobcat attacks family in a driveway
Bobcat attacks family in a driveway
Poor cat got the last ride from that dude
https://www.today.com/news/man-rescu...-video-t215464
A North Carolina woman is grateful for her husband's quick thinking after being attacked by a rabid bobcat in the driveway of their home in a wild scene caught on video.
Kristi Wade's husband, Happy Wade, pulled an attacking bobcat off her back on April 9, threw it to the ground, and then chased it down and shot it dead. Tests later confirmed that the bobcat had rabies.
"He saved my life," Kristi Wade told NBC affiliate WECT. "I don't know where I'd be or what sort of shape I'd be in right now had he not been there."
The couple suffered bites and scratches and had to get multiple shots following the attack.
