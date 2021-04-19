DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus

   
Old 04-19-21, 01:49 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: Memphis, TN
Posts: 5,596
Received 10 Likes on 3 Posts
Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus
Stay safe, guys. We're now in the crosshairs of this thing:

Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus - CNN
Turd Ferguson is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-19-21, 01:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Abob Teff's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Not necessarily Formerly known as Solid Snake
Posts: 24,293
Received 392 Likes on 291 Posts
Re: Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus
... and I was hoping this was an Otter Meet-Up invite.

But no, no. It’s much odder than that.
Abob Teff is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-19-21, 02:39 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Relocated to Bot-Hell
Posts: 10,596
Received 39 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus
Thoughts and prayers for out otter brethren.
rexinnih is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Its the beginning of the end of COVID-19!!! Vaccines are here and Im getting mine in a few days.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.