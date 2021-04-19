Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus
Stay safe, guys. We're now in the crosshairs of this thing:
Otters at Georgia Aquarium test positive for coronavirus - CNN
... and I was hoping this was an Otter Meet-Up invite.
But no, no. It’s much odder than that.
