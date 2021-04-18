Lets talk about Electric Scooters
Lets talk about Electric Scooters
So i recently moved and i am currently using a train yo get to work, followed by a walk. In the area are a number of scooter rentals with ones like Lime all over the place. After using one a few times i am considering getting one.
So been looking online at models available and so far the Segway Max seems to be leading the pack for all i need. I want something with some power, but doesnt need to be super fast, i am pn the heavier side these days, so need something that will carry ny fat ass, and prefer something that will take bumps well and wont get punctures easy.
So, anyone got one, familiar with them. Offer any advice or recommendations. I would prefer to pay less than $800. And it needs to fold and lighter would be on the better side, but understand that wont be easy with everything else i want.
