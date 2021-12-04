DVD Talk Forum

The one and only theme parks and Fairs thread

The one and only theme parks and Fairs thread

   
04-12-21, 01:16 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,891
Received 768 Likes on 571 Posts
The one and only theme parks and Fairs thread
So I know there’s a Disneyland thread and there’s a thread about Universal Orlando. But there’s like thousands of theme parks and Fairs across the United States and I know most of you don’t live in California or Florida. So I thought I would put this one together if you want to talk about them in your area and their reopenings or just your general experiences.

And please don’t derail and thread crap this thread saying you hate theme parks or people are dumb going there because of Covid.


Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, California near where I live just announced their reopening date.


And Universal Studios Hollywood reopens this Friday


and the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, CA reopens July 16 after being closed a year due to Covid.

