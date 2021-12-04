The one and only theme parks and Fairs thread
The one and only theme parks and Fairs thread
So I know there’s a Disneyland thread and there’s a thread about Universal Orlando. But there’s like thousands of theme parks and Fairs across the United States and I know most of you don’t live in California or Florida. So I thought I would put this one together if you want to talk about them in your area and their reopenings or just your general experiences.
And please don’t derail and thread crap this thread saying you hate theme parks or people are dumb going there because of Covid.
Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, California near where I live just announced their reopening date.
And Universal Studios Hollywood reopens this Friday
and the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, CA reopens July 16 after being closed a year due to Covid.
