The "Getting Old" Thread

I don't think we have one of these yet, though the subject has been touched on in many other threads. Most of us are middle-aged or older (I'm 46), so how about a thread that encompasses all that comes with being or becoming a geezer?



I'll start off: Does anyone have grey or white hair, or is bald? I have a full head of hair with maybe the odd imperceptible grey hair, but if I were to grow a beard, it would be salt-and-pepper. My dad had a cul-de-sac from the time he was in his early-20s until he died. I didn't inherit that from him, though, along with his beard, the cul-de-sac made him look as distinguished and erudite as he was.



Another aging tidbit: peeing onto the floor by mistake because of an errant, weak, or bifurcated urine stream. I have brought this up in the Pet Peeves discussion. It gets messy sometimes. My brother-in-law, who is ten years older than me, told me he sometimes just sits down to pee. I haven't reached that stage yet.



And possibly the hardest aspect of getting older is dealing with aging, illnesses, and deaths of one's parents. It comes full circle. Eventually, the people who held one and changed one's diaper as an infant slowly revert to infancy the closer they get to the end of their lives, and one ends up caring for them in the same way. I'm reminded of the absolutely wonderful children's book "Love You Forever" by Robert Munsch, which every person with children or living parents should own. It reinforces what's important in life.