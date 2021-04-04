The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread
**Note** This is NOT an anti-vaccine thread. I strongly encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccinations if youre able to do so!**
But since I figured everyone is starting to ramp up the timeline of receiving their first dose, if not their second dose, that Id make a thread for side effects, particularly after the second dose.
For me, my arm was a little sore the day after my first dose and I felt a little drained but no major effects.
My second dose, I scheduled a light work day the following day because I had heard that the day after the second dose was the worst: headache, nausea, flu-like symptoms, etc. so I was expecting to feel like shit. I woke up the next day feeling great! No side effects at all. However, about 3 days after my second shot I started feeling dizzy. Like I had just gotten off a tilt-o-whirl or something. The dizziness came and went for another 2 or so days and was then gone for good.
All-in-all I think I was pretty lucky in making it though with only minor side effects. Nothing flu-like that put me down for a day or two like I was expecting. Not even a headache, which is usually my go-to symptom for something like this.
How about everyone else? How have yall faired with your vaccine doses?
But since I figured everyone is starting to ramp up the timeline of receiving their first dose, if not their second dose, that Id make a thread for side effects, particularly after the second dose.
For me, my arm was a little sore the day after my first dose and I felt a little drained but no major effects.
My second dose, I scheduled a light work day the following day because I had heard that the day after the second dose was the worst: headache, nausea, flu-like symptoms, etc. so I was expecting to feel like shit. I woke up the next day feeling great! No side effects at all. However, about 3 days after my second shot I started feeling dizzy. Like I had just gotten off a tilt-o-whirl or something. The dizziness came and went for another 2 or so days and was then gone for good.
All-in-all I think I was pretty lucky in making it though with only minor side effects. Nothing flu-like that put me down for a day or two like I was expecting. Not even a headache, which is usually my go-to symptom for something like this.
How about everyone else? How have yall faired with your vaccine doses?
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread
I get my first on Thursday. So Ill find out I suppose. Nothing out of the ordinary side effects from my parents or girlfriend or another friend. Headaches and tiredness seem to be the general thing.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread
My sister had a more severe reaction, though. She said she had a temperature just below 102 with headache and lots of sweating. She has chronic back problems, but she said the pain in her muscles and joints was in another league. Then she had a day off what she described as brain fog where she said she had problems even finishing sentences. But then after a couple of days of that, she woke up the next day and felt fine. She said that if that's a mild form of how the disease might affect her, she's definitely glad she took the vaccine.
#5
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,399
Received 165 Likes on 116 Posts
Re: The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread
It’s been about 22 hours since I had my shot. I didn’t sleep well since I had massive back pain, but more than likely that is due to my mattress. I ran errands today and now I’m pretty wiped out. Lots of aches but nothing crazy.
My mom who went with me, got the chills and a 104 fever last night. I hope I don’t get that shit. I gotta work at 2am.
My mom who went with me, got the chills and a 104 fever last night. I hope I don’t get that shit. I gotta work at 2am.
#6
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 53,394
Received 1,323 Likes on 816 Posts
Re: The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread
Sore arm after the first dose. Nothing after dose two, not even soreness. A couple of my employees felt pretty bad after the second dose. Two called in sick.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread
1st shot, just a sore arm and slight blah feeling. 2nd shot was in the morning, and that evening started to feel really crappy. Lasted for less than a day, then felt great!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off