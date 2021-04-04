The COVID Vaccine Side Effects Thread

**Note** This is NOT an anti-vaccine thread. I strongly encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccinations if youre able to do so!**



But since I figured everyone is starting to ramp up the timeline of receiving their first dose, if not their second dose, that Id make a thread for side effects, particularly after the second dose.







For me, my arm was a little sore the day after my first dose and I felt a little drained but no major effects.



My second dose, I scheduled a light work day the following day because I had heard that the day after the second dose was the worst: headache, nausea, flu-like symptoms, etc. so I was expecting to feel like shit. I woke up the next day feeling great! No side effects at all. However, about 3 days after my second shot I started feeling dizzy. Like I had just gotten off a tilt-o-whirl or something. The dizziness came and went for another 2 or so days and was then gone for good.



All-in-all I think I was pretty lucky in making it though with only minor side effects. Nothing flu-like that put me down for a day or two like I was expecting. Not even a headache, which is usually my go-to symptom for something like this.



How about everyone else? How have yall faired with your vaccine doses?