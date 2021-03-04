Would you be ok with a Ménage à trois? (you, sig other, very famous movie star that is your sex)

People here and my gf know my man crush on Idris Elba and now he does a voiceover commercial for my dream car, Ford Mustang. But, this was like an SUV and all electric, but still Mustang name and ornament. Not sure how fast or what the details exactly are, but even off screen that gravelly, deep, British voice is so alluring, and then you have his manly, perfect physique of a human specimen and eyes you could get lost in. And, he’s a damn good actor. Yes, I’m straight, but fuck, he is a damn good looking man.



So I hypothetically thought and then asked my gf if she would be into a 3-way with us and him. I wouldn’t do anything to him though. But, I think if once in a lifetime thing, I don’t think I would mind if he and my future wife did stuff. I dunno. What would you do? She kinda jokingly said “fuck yeah”.



Now, I’m strictly asking about same sex (your sex) and significant other. Anyone that is male or even female or binary would of course have ménage with ScarJo or Brie Larson or Zoe Saldana or whoever hot in Hollywood and gf/bf/wife/husband/fuck buddy/whatever.



So, would you be down with a very famous movie star, the same sex as you and your significant other?



Just thought a fun one for a change.