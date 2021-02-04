Be wary, travelers. The rental car apocalypse is upon us

This really fucking sucks. COVID nearly killed the car rental industry and customers are now facing sky high prices. Per the linked Forbes article, when no one was traveling last year, the industry was hit hard. In order to make ends meet, the companies sold off a large chunk of their fleet. Now that people are getting vaccinated and starting to make travel plans again, these companies don't have the inventory to meet the demand. They don't have enough cars and the ones they do they are charging ridiculous amounts to rent.This is horrible for me since I rent a car pretty much every time I travel, but I won't be able to afford to travel if it costs me hundreds of dollars to rent a car for a few days (and that's if one is even available).