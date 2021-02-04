Be wary, travelers. The rental car apocalypse is upon us
Be wary, travelers. The rental car apocalypse is upon us
This really fucking sucks. COVID nearly killed the car rental industry and customers are now facing sky high prices. Per the linked Forbes article, when no one was traveling last year, the industry was hit hard. In order to make ends meet, the companies sold off a large chunk of their fleet. Now that people are getting vaccinated and starting to make travel plans again, these companies don't have the inventory to meet the demand. They don't have enough cars and the ones they do they are charging ridiculous amounts to rent.
This is horrible for me since I rent a car pretty much every time I travel, but I won't be able to afford to travel if it costs me hundreds of dollars to rent a car for a few days (and that's if one is even available).
https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurabe...h=3af8e04a223e
Re: Be wary, travelers. The rental car apocalypse is upon us
I have noticed this too. I got a 7 day one way rental last year for $200. Reserved a week long trip in Vegas with a Jeep for 9 days for like $750.
WEnt to rent a car for a month in the summer, they wanted $1,7000!!!!!!!!! That should normally be maybe $500 max. No idea who is going to pay these prices. For that cost, I might as well buy a used car.
WEnt to rent a car for a month in the summer, they wanted $1,7000!!!!!!!!! That should normally be maybe $500 max. No idea who is going to pay these prices. For that cost, I might as well buy a used car.
Re: Be wary, travelers. The rental car apocalypse is upon us
I would imagine this will get sorted as people travel more and supply needs to once again meet demand. Not sustainable to piss people off and turn customers away.
