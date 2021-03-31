View Poll Results: When/how did you get the appointment for your 2nd Pfizer/Modernavaccination?
Received appointment for second dose while receiving first dose.
4
100.00%
Had to do some phoning or other nonsense to make second appointment.
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
Your appointment for the second vaccination?
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: Fairbanks, Alaska
Posts: 1,954
Received 21 Likes on 16 Posts
I'm just curious as to what the procedure was for you to get signed up for the appointment for your second Pfizer or Moderna injection. Did they give you a time and date for your second jab at the time you received your first, or did you have to go through some rigamarole later on with phoning or going back online to schedule your second shot?
#2
Admin
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,405
Received 217 Likes on 140 Posts
I haven't gotten my 1st dose yet, it's this Sat, but I already have my 2nd dose date and time assigned to me. Same time of day, 3 weeks later.
