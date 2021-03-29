DVD Talk Forum

Spender or saver?

View Poll Results: Spender or saver?
Spender.
0
0%
Saver.
0
0%
Both. But, spend more than save.
1
50.00%
Both. But, save more than spend.
1
50.00%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Spender or saver?

   
03-29-21, 06:12 PM
OldBoy
Spender or saver?
Simple question. When you have the money are you more likely to spend it or save it or both, but leaning more one way?

Now, for me, with increased income, I seem to want to get everything on my lists. I have nothing in Blu-ray wishlist on Amazon.
But, I have also been thinking about future and while nothing immediately is changing, I still have in thought. But, Im still buying. Its like compulsion. Whether it be blus, video games, digital stuff, some books, electronic/entertainment stuff. I do buckle down when need be however. So hopefully just phase.

How bout you? Whats the story...
03-29-21, 06:15 PM
JeffTheAlpaca
 
Re: Spender or saver?
A spender but I try to be a saver and probably now will be with less money coming in.

03-29-21, 06:26 PM
TomOpus
 
Re: Spender or saver?
I save so I can spend.
03-29-21, 06:42 PM
zyzzle
 
Re: Spender or saver?
I save, so that I don't have to rely on government handouts as a bailout panacea. So should everyone else!
