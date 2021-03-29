Spender or saver?

Simple question. When you have the money are you more likely to spend it or save it or both, but leaning more one way?Now, for me, with increased income, I seem to want to get everything on my lists. I have nothing in Blu-ray wishlist on Amazon.But, I have also been thinking about future and while nothing immediately is changing, I still have in thought. But, Im still buying. Its like compulsion. Whether it be blus, video games, digital stuff, some books, electronic/entertainment stuff. I do buckle down when need be however. So hopefully just phase.How bout you? Whats the story...