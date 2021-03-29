View Poll Results: Spender or saver?
Spender.
0
0%
Saver.
0
0%
Both. But, spend more than save.
50.00%
Both. But, save more than spend.
50.00%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Spender or saver?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,411
Received 229 Likes on 198 Posts
Spender or saver?
Simple question. When you have the money are you more likely to spend it or save it or both, but leaning more one way?
Now, for me, with increased income, I seem to want to get everything on my lists. I have nothing in Blu-ray wishlist on Amazon.
But, I have also been thinking about future and while nothing immediately is changing, I still have in thought. But, Im still buying. Its like compulsion. Whether it be blus, video games, digital stuff, some books, electronic/entertainment stuff. I do buckle down when need be however. So hopefully just phase.
How bout you? Whats the story...
Now, for me, with increased income, I seem to want to get everything on my lists. I have nothing in Blu-ray wishlist on Amazon.
But, I have also been thinking about future and while nothing immediately is changing, I still have in thought. But, Im still buying. Its like compulsion. Whether it be blus, video games, digital stuff, some books, electronic/entertainment stuff. I do buckle down when need be however. So hopefully just phase.
How bout you? Whats the story...
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 15,731
Received 136 Likes on 120 Posts
Re: Spender or saver?
A spender but I try to be a saver and probably now will be with less money coming in.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off