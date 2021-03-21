DVD Talk Forum

so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?

Other Talk

so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?

   
03-21-21, 12:10 PM
so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?
so now we have to not step on their toes and not stare at asian people a certain way anymore? Or else they get all jittery and tremble in our presence?
03-21-21, 12:11 PM
Re: so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?
Originally Posted by urrutiap View Post
so now we have to not step on their toes and not stare at asian people a certain way anymore? Or else they get all jittery and tremble in our presence?
Jesus....why are you here?
03-21-21, 12:13 PM
Re: so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?
I b t l!
03-21-21, 12:24 PM
Re: so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?

03-21-21, 12:27 PM
Re: so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?
I’ll extend the suggestion of joining the thread in Politics ... and bring a more mature attitude.
03-21-21, 12:27 PM
Re: so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?
Wow!

I can tell my grandkids I was here ...
03-21-21, 12:33 PM
Re: so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?
Yes, you should stop stepping on people's toes and staring at them . . . goes for all races.

Enjoy the lock!
03-21-21, 12:33 PM
Re: so the asians are now a jittery bunch because of a spa "Massacre"?
Originally Posted by urrutiap View Post
so now we have to not step on their toes and not stare at asian people a certain way anymore? Or else they get all jittery and tremble in our presence?
Mod Warning: Racist garbage. Thread closed.
