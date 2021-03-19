DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek. Worse ways than dying in the Star Trek universe

03-19-21, 05:07 PM
urrutiap
Location: South Dakota
Star Trek. Worse ways than dying in the Star Trek universe
Here are some things that worse than dying in Star Trek

-being in suspended hibernation or whatever in the transporter buffer to wait for any help. Scotty was lucky to survive
-being possessed by sentient parasite creatures that are sort of similar to the Trill
-being possessed by ancient cosmic space gods connected to the Bajorans
-getting captured by the Cardassians, Romulans or Klingons
-getting turned into a Borg drone
-becoming smarter or gaining super powers from the holodeck or getting zapped by a Q which you would turn into a crazy god like person
03-19-21, 06:01 PM
Nick Danger
Location: Albuquerque
Re: Star Trek. Worse ways than dying in the Star Trek universe
Dying in a planet-wide famine because Kirk blew up the computer that controls your civilization, including agriculture and food transport.
