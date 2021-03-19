What is American culture?

Quote: zyzzle Originally Posted by Maoris have had tatoos as an integral, encompassing part of their culture and cultural heritage for centuries. It's not a fad to them. So ingrained are tatoos (and body art) in their culture that they couldn't be called "Maori" without that cultural context firmly in mind.



Comparing their tatoos to the recent fad and "coolness" our American culture seems to have imparted to tatoos during the last generation is not apples and oranges, it's apples and three-headed hydras, so different and inappropriate is the comparison! Note that I use the term "American culture" *very* loosely, as we lost any semblance of culture decades ago, and collectivism is now complete anethema to us. Individuality and "being an outlier" is encouraged, exhalted, sublime, and sacrosanct, in the direct opposition of cultural togetherness. Sad...

zyzzle inspired me with this post in the unpopular opinions thread. Mods, this may need moved to Politics, but Im going to try it out here first to get more eyeballs on it. Thank you for your patience and understanding, but feel free to move it if it needs to go.So ... what was/is American culture? What should it be?I admit I grew up sheltered in Hole-in-the-Wall, Nowhere and that I have not traveled or experienced the world like I desire. Given that, I feel I have a reasonable worldly view and like to step back to see the bigger picture.I wish for a country and society that actually is a melting pot that embraces and leverages our differences, not one that holds them up to create divisions. Yet, it feels to me like that is where we are at as a society. Nobody wants to be a part of a better whole, we all want to be special and the way to get there is by acting stupid on social platforms or pointing out how different and unique we are and shitting on everybody else.Dont read that as I want a hive mind and you should agree with me! I think that is even more destructive, but it feels like what many people are pushing for. I want to learn about differences and experience other cultures. I want to have deep, honest, and frank conversations about controversial or emotionally-charged topics, but it seems near impossible because people are stuck on I am right, you are wrong. I have to defend my point of view and unequivocally reject yours without actually listening to it.Freedoms and rights are not strengthened or enhanced by depriving other people of theirs. I want a society (and government) that stops trying to openly declare war on the people in it, but that doesnt seem to be where we are. One where we are striving for and achieving opportunity equality, not the get mine mentality that is prevalent today.Take this in whatever direction you want ... maybe I went too deep and your answer is as simple as backyard barbecues and baseball games!