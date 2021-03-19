DVD Talk Forum

Not getting a stimulus check? This threads for you!

03-19-21, 11:18 AM
Not getting a stimulus check? This threads for you!
Hey, Thanks!

Paying taxes can be a pain. And seeing everyone else getting something but not you can be irksome. But, thanks in part to you, people who need help are getting it and we're keeping the economy going during some tough times.

Good job!


