Do you like your job?

Simple. Yes or No and perhaps why.



Since I transitioned being with the pharmacy Iím in, it has simply been the best working experience thus far in my life (since I was a paperboy).



From the people I work with (all 3 of them), to the free lunches paid by corporate, from anywhere on grubhub list or something local. We usually do a different nationality each day. Taco Tuesday (Mexican), pizza Friday, usually fresh sandwich market, Greek food and sushi on other days, to the perks and compensation.



Itís just been so great. I mean I work my ass off and itís an hour commute each way, but itís like I donít mind in the least. The drive is literally one road, mostly local, so traffic lights half the time (but only 1 intersection sucks balls), for about 30+ miles total and I get to listen to my music, a lot of it. Only chance to listen and just gets me going.



And though Iím working at least 9-4 M-F, non-stop sans lunch, closed at 5 (no weekends), itís like I donít mind. Itís a pleasure in that atmosphere with those colleagues. 3 techs, who have been there and know whatís going on and teach me and are just great and fun, and me. Limited in person customers since we are mail order specialty, mostly calls with patients and drís. Some, but limited insurance company stuff. Dermatology meds make bank.



Anyway, do you like what you do now? Hate it? Changing? Whatís up with your work life?