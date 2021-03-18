DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Do you like your job?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"
View Poll Results: Do you like your job?
Yes.
1
100.00%
No.
0
0%
Sometimes (but, most of the time).
0
0%
Sometimes (but, not most of time).
0
0%
Currently Transitioning.
0
0%
Other (please explain...).
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Do you like your job?

   
Old 03-18-21, 06:39 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,320
Received 223 Likes on 192 Posts
Do you like your job?
Simple. Yes or No and perhaps why.

Since I transitioned being with the pharmacy Im in, it has simply been the best working experience thus far in my life (since I was a paperboy).

From the people I work with (all 3 of them), to the free lunches paid by corporate, from anywhere on grubhub list or something local. We usually do a different nationality each day. Taco Tuesday (Mexican), pizza Friday, usually fresh sandwich market, Greek food and sushi on other days, to the perks and compensation.

Its just been so great. I mean I work my ass off and its an hour commute each way, but its like I dont mind in the least. The drive is literally one road, mostly local, so traffic lights half the time (but only 1 intersection sucks balls), for about 30+ miles total and I get to listen to my music, a lot of it. Only chance to listen and just gets me going.

And though Im working at least 9-4 M-F, non-stop sans lunch, closed at 5 (no weekends), its like I dont mind. Its a pleasure in that atmosphere with those colleagues. 3 techs, who have been there and know whats going on and teach me and are just great and fun, and me. Limited in person customers since we are mail order specialty, mostly calls with patients and drs. Some, but limited insurance company stuff. Dermatology meds make bank.

Anyway, do you like what you do now? Hate it? Changing? Whats up with your work life?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
What's your unpopular opinion?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.