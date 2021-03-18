View Poll Results: Do you like your job?
Do you like your job?
Do you like your job?
Simple. Yes or No and perhaps why.
Since I transitioned being with the pharmacy Im in, it has simply been the best working experience thus far in my life (since I was a paperboy).
From the people I work with (all 3 of them), to the free lunches paid by corporate, from anywhere on grubhub list or something local. We usually do a different nationality each day. Taco Tuesday (Mexican), pizza Friday, usually fresh sandwich market, Greek food and sushi on other days, to the perks and compensation.
Its just been so great. I mean I work my ass off and its an hour commute each way, but its like I dont mind in the least. The drive is literally one road, mostly local, so traffic lights half the time (but only 1 intersection sucks balls), for about 30+ miles total and I get to listen to my music, a lot of it. Only chance to listen and just gets me going.
And though Im working at least 9-4 M-F, non-stop sans lunch, closed at 5 (no weekends), its like I dont mind. Its a pleasure in that atmosphere with those colleagues. 3 techs, who have been there and know whats going on and teach me and are just great and fun, and me. Limited in person customers since we are mail order specialty, mostly calls with patients and drs. Some, but limited insurance company stuff. Dermatology meds make bank.
Anyway, do you like what you do now? Hate it? Changing? Whats up with your work life?
