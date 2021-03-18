Do you like your job?

Simple. Yes or No and perhaps why.



Since I transitioned being with the pharmacy Im in, it has simply been the best working experience thus far in my life (since I was a paperboy).



From the people I work with (all 3 of them), to the free lunches paid by corporate, from anywhere on grubhub list or something local. We usually do a different nationality each day. Taco Tuesday (Mexican), pizza Friday, usually fresh sandwich market, Greek food and sushi on other days, to the perks and compensation.



Its just been so great. I mean I work my ass off and its an hour commute each way, but its like I dont mind in the least. The drive is literally one road, mostly local, so traffic lights half the time (but only 1 intersection sucks balls), for about 30+ miles total and I get to listen to my music, a lot of it. Only chance to listen and just gets me going.



And though Im working at least 9-4 M-F, non-stop sans lunch, closed at 5 (no weekends), its like I dont mind. Its a pleasure in that atmosphere with those colleagues. 3 techs, who have been there and know whats going on and teach me and are just great and fun, and me. Limited in person customers since we are mail order specialty, mostly calls with patients and drs. Some, but limited insurance company stuff. Dermatology meds make bank.



Anyway, do you like what you do now? Hate it? Changing? Whats up with your work life?

