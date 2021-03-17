Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?
Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?
I can’t get it. Would be nice. Use it for more useless stuff.
Anyway, my friend, says he’s gotten on the first day available for first 2, but didn’t get 3rd today as he expected. He checked the website and they said working on it or not enough info yet or something. He has Chase bank (not sure if that even matters). Also, he did file his taxes already and got refund.
Should he worry? Too early? Anyone in similar situation? Thx.
Re: Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?
Im in the same situation. I get the same error message in the IRS website. I dont think I will get it this time. My 2019 income was just about above the limit. My 2020 income was below the limit, but I just finished my 2020 taxes two weeks ago.
Re: Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?
And didn’t receive refund yet? Because if received and taxes below in 2020 it’s based on that. He says he always gets it so no issues with whatever the cap is.
He also called IRS, but heard some recordings, but due to overwhelming demand or whatever can’t take calls rn.
