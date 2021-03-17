Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?

I can’t get it. Would be nice. Use it for more useless stuff.



Anyway, my friend, says he’s gotten on the first day available for first 2, but didn’t get 3rd today as he expected. He checked the website and they said working on it or not enough info yet or something. He has Chase bank (not sure if that even matters). Also, he did file his taxes already and got refund.



Should he worry? Too early? Anyone in similar situation? Thx.