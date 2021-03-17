DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?

   
Old 03-17-21, 05:36 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,315
Received 223 Likes on 192 Posts
Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?
I can’t get it. Would be nice. Use it for more useless stuff.

Anyway, my friend, says he’s gotten on the first day available for first 2, but didn’t get 3rd today as he expected. He checked the website and they said working on it or not enough info yet or something. He has Chase bank (not sure if that even matters). Also, he did file his taxes already and got refund.

Should he worry? Too early? Anyone in similar situation? Thx.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-17-21, 06:00 PM
  #2  
Member
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Posts: 166
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?
Im in the same situation. I get the same error message in the IRS website. I dont think I will get it this time. My 2019 income was just about above the limit. My 2020 income was below the limit, but I just finished my 2020 taxes two weeks ago.
panchor is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-17-21, 06:06 PM
  #3  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 42,315
Received 223 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: Anyone not get 3rd stimulus check yet?
And didn’t receive refund yet? Because if received and taxes below in 2020 it’s based on that. He says he always gets it so no issues with whatever the cap is.

He also called IRS, but heard some recordings, but due to overwhelming demand or whatever can’t take calls rn.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.