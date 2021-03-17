DVD Talk Forum

Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?

Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?

   
Old 03-17-21, 02:54 PM
Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Backstory: I work night shift, and for simplicitys sake I usually tell people I work 7-on, 7-off. But thats technically not true. I work Wednesday through Friday, off Saturday, work Sunday through Tuesday, and then have 7 off.

I was scheduled to go back tonight for the beginning of my work week, but we have bad weather coming, possibly tornados. My boss sent us this a little while ago in a group chat:




Im in a right to work state so I know my rights are already limited, but can she force me to work a shift thats not part of my normal schedule? My guess is that this is one of those things thats legal but shouldnt be.

And honestly I dont even mind working that night, but its the principle of the matter. Ive been told that I tend to be an idealist that gets pissed off too much about things that dont even really affect me too much.
Old 03-17-21, 02:58 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Neither? Business has to get done and you're the worker rather than the manager. I once had to work starting at 2am every day to virtually meet with folks in EU when the company didn't want to pay to fly me over. If you want to set all the rules, start your own company.
Old 03-17-21, 02:59 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I doubt it's illegal, but even if you can work Saturday instead you should probably send a private email stating that you will change your plans to accommodate them. Let them know you are going out of your way and this isn't normal.
Old 03-17-21, 03:00 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Sounds like a reasonable ask of employees in an unusual situation.
Old 03-17-21, 03:02 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
As a Manager who regularly schedules staff to work shifts not normally theirs both in long term scheduling covering vacations and in emergencies where I may have just a few hours to find coverage...I'd say it's legal. But I'm no lawyer.
Old 03-17-21, 03:03 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I know that my job description when hired said M-F 9-5 with the possibility of NIghts and weekends. Only worked 3 nights and no weekends in the past 7 years. Wasn't that big of a deal.
Old 03-17-21, 03:04 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I already said I’d do it IF they can get patients that are willing to come in on a Saturday night. But my hope is no one wants to come in for a sleep study that night. I’d already squared away arrangements for my son to stay with my dad so that I could have a date night with my wife
Old 03-17-21, 03:04 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Well, he should still have right of refusal (it's just that it may cost him his job... even if he's not let go outright, it'll be noted in review time depending on the manager under the always nebulous "team player" category).

You're not forced to come in though...
Old 03-17-21, 03:11 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
Sounds like a reasonable ask of employees in an unusual situation.
This.

I've had to ask people to work weekends due to circumstances. My guess is your boss doesn't want to work it either. Stuff happens.


Old 03-17-21, 03:12 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I just feel like workers should have more rights than this. I should be able to refuse without retribution.
And frankly, I feel a good manager would have asked for volunteers before dictating. I have coworkers that want all the hours they can get, and others that don’t want overtime or extra hours.
Maybe I’m just biased. I’ve had multiple issues with this woman over the years. She’s a snake, a pathological liar. Just a couple of weeks ago I had to tell her I wasn’t going to do something she’d told me to. If I had it would have been considered medical fraud.
Old 03-17-21, 03:23 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Sounds like you should find yourself a job that's unionized.
Old 03-17-21, 03:24 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Tell your boss you recently converted to Judaism and you can't work Saturdays.
Old 03-17-21, 03:29 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Unless you have some kind of contract, they can pretty much schedule you for anything they want to.
Old 03-17-21, 03:29 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
How frequently does this happen? If it's a one-time thing, I'd just do it. If it were a common occurrence, I'd make a fuss.
Old 03-17-21, 03:30 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Originally Posted by Nick Danger View Post
How frequently does this happen? If it's a one-time thing, I'd just do it. If it were a common occurrence, I'd make a fuss.
I would imagine it's a one-time thing and related to the tornado's happening in his area today.
Old 03-17-21, 03:30 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
It's Grown Folks Shit.

I have guys tell me no they can't work the extra shifts all the time. I'm move on to the next guy. If they all say no, I stop being nice and just order one of them to do it or tell the person asking off to they still have to come in.
Old 03-17-21, 03:30 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Sounds legal to me.

-Notification ahead of time
-Getting overtime pay if necessary
-Doesn't violate any protected classes
Old 03-17-21, 03:33 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
And don't get me started on dudes who ask for extra hours because they need the money, then when you have the extra hours they get picky. Bitch! You better come get these hours!

Ok /rant
Old 03-17-21, 03:35 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Originally Posted by Giantrobo View Post
And don't get me started on dudes who ask for extra hours because they need the money, then when you have the extra hours they get picky. Bitch! You better come get these hours!

Ok /rant
That's easy. Person who says they need money but turn down a shift, just never offer them overtime again.
Old 03-17-21, 03:43 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Originally Posted by X View Post
Tell your boss you recently converted to Judaism and you can't work Saturdays.




But seriously, just take it up with her directly and tell her you have plans. Maybe coordinate with a peer to insure coverage a la "Jake said he'd gladly take that shift."
Old 03-17-21, 03:52 PM
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Originally Posted by Tom Banjo View Post
And honestly I dont even mind working that night, but its the principle of the matter. Ive been told that I tend to be an idealist that gets pissed off too much about things that dont even really affect me too much.
Shit, I'm like that too.

But yeah, I don't think it's illegal. I work in a 24/7 kind of business, and have to work an unscheduled shift once in awhile due to unforseen circumstances. I rarely make much of a deal about it, so I hope that the one day I'm asked to work a shift that I absolutely cannot for some reason, my manager would take my past cooperation into account.
