Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Backstory: I work night shift, and for simplicitys sake I usually tell people I work 7-on, 7-off. But thats technically not true. I work Wednesday through Friday, off Saturday, work Sunday through Tuesday, and then have 7 off.
I was scheduled to go back tonight for the beginning of my work week, but we have bad weather coming, possibly tornados. My boss sent us this a little while ago in a group chat:
Im in a right to work state so I know my rights are already limited, but can she force me to work a shift thats not part of my normal schedule? My guess is that this is one of those things thats legal but shouldnt be.
And honestly I dont even mind working that night, but its the principle of the matter. Ive been told that I tend to be an idealist that gets pissed off too much about things that dont even really affect me too much.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Neither? Business has to get done and you're the worker rather than the manager. I once had to work starting at 2am every day to virtually meet with folks in EU when the company didn't want to pay to fly me over. If you want to set all the rules, start your own company.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I doubt it's illegal, but even if you can work Saturday instead you should probably send a private email stating that you will change your plans to accommodate them. Let them know you are going out of your way and this isn't normal.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Sounds like a reasonable ask of employees in an unusual situation.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
As a Manager who regularly schedules staff to work shifts not normally theirs both in long term scheduling covering vacations and in emergencies where I may have just a few hours to find coverage...I'd say it's legal. But I'm no lawyer.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I know that my job description when hired said M-F 9-5 with the possibility of NIghts and weekends. Only worked 3 nights and no weekends in the past 7 years. Wasn't that big of a deal.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I already said I’d do it IF they can get patients that are willing to come in on a Saturday night. But my hope is no one wants to come in for a sleep study that night. I’d already squared away arrangements for my son to stay with my dad so that I could have a date night with my wife
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Well, he should still have right of refusal (it's just that it may cost him his job... even if he's not let go outright, it'll be noted in review time depending on the manager under the always nebulous "team player" category).
You're not forced to come in though...
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
I just feel like workers should have more rights than this. I should be able to refuse without retribution.
And frankly, I feel a good manager would have asked for volunteers before dictating. I have coworkers that want all the hours they can get, and others that don’t want overtime or extra hours.
Maybe I’m just biased. I’ve had multiple issues with this woman over the years. She’s a snake, a pathological liar. Just a couple of weeks ago I had to tell her I wasn’t going to do something she’d told me to. If I had it would have been considered medical fraud.
And frankly, I feel a good manager would have asked for volunteers before dictating. I have coworkers that want all the hours they can get, and others that don’t want overtime or extra hours.
Maybe I’m just biased. I’ve had multiple issues with this woman over the years. She’s a snake, a pathological liar. Just a couple of weeks ago I had to tell her I wasn’t going to do something she’d told me to. If I had it would have been considered medical fraud.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Unless you have some kind of contract, they can pretty much schedule you for anything they want to.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
How frequently does this happen? If it's a one-time thing, I'd just do it. If it were a common occurrence, I'd make a fuss.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
It's Grown Folks Shit.
I have guys tell me no they can't work the extra shifts all the time. I'm move on to the next guy. If they all say no, I stop being nice and just order one of them to do it or tell the person asking off to they still have to come in.
I have guys tell me no they can't work the extra shifts all the time. I'm move on to the next guy. If they all say no, I stop being nice and just order one of them to do it or tell the person asking off to they still have to come in.
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Sounds legal to me.
-Notification ahead of time
-Getting overtime pay if necessary
-Doesn't violate any protected classes
-Notification ahead of time
-Getting overtime pay if necessary
-Doesn't violate any protected classes
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
And don't get me started on dudes who ask for extra hours because they need the money, then when you have the extra hours they get picky. Bitch! You better come get these hours!
Ok /rant
Ok /rant
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
Re: Employment law: is this illegal or is my boss just a *****?
But yeah, I don't think it's illegal. I work in a 24/7 kind of business, and have to work an unscheduled shift once in awhile due to unforseen circumstances. I rarely make much of a deal about it, so I hope that the one day I'm asked to work a shift that I absolutely cannot for some reason, my manager would take my past cooperation into account.
