Other Talk "Otterville"

03-15-21, 02:54 PM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Feb 2001
Location: Stuck in traffic on the Queensboro Bridge
Posts: 3,252
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Hey, it's me, Doug! Anyone here I know still?
Any OG Otters here? Anyone up for a small ball game?

It's been 20 years since I joined Dvd Talk - I can't believe it.
