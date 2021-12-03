amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
I suspect this may go viral quite soon. this was quite simply amazing to watch. A drone operator buzzed around a bowling alley and I just can not believe what they were able to do with this video, some amazing technical flying skills shown here.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/u...ing-alley.html
That's local and everyone is flipping out over the buzz, it's been fun!
Amazing flying.. it's not easy. I have a drone and pretty good at it but nothing near that level. Since the controller is laid out like a PS4 controller I have a feeling my 12 year old nephew would probably be much better at flying it than I am. Cool video!
I love the BLB - I've performed on the stage many times. First theater show I ever saw in the Cities was there. This was so cool to see go viral - it's an awesome place and deserves the love, not to mention the impressive drone-flying skills.
