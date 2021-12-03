DVD Talk Forum

amazing drone footage in a bowling alley

   
03-12-21, 10:41 AM
amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
I suspect this may go viral quite soon. this was quite simply amazing to watch. A drone operator buzzed around a bowling alley and I just can not believe what they were able to do with this video, some amazing technical flying skills shown here.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/11/u...ing-alley.html
03-12-21, 10:57 AM
Re: amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
It doesn't even look like anyone in the bowling alley even notices or reacts to the drone flying around so close to them.
03-12-21, 11:13 AM
Re: amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
That's local and everyone is flipping out over the buzz, it's been fun!
03-12-21, 11:22 AM
Re: amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
Originally Posted by movieguru View Post
It doesn't even look like anyone in the bowling alley even notices or reacts to the drone flying around so close to them.
It was very well organized and incredibly well flown. I was nervous flying mine multiple feet below a power line. Can't imagine doing this. Had to be using a VR headset.
03-12-21, 11:49 AM
Re: amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
Amazing flying.. it's not easy. I have a drone and pretty good at it but nothing near that level. Since the controller is laid out like a PS4 controller I have a feeling my 12 year old nephew would probably be much better at flying it than I am. Cool video!
03-12-21, 12:01 PM
Re: amazing drone footage in a bowling alley
Originally Posted by movieguru View Post
It doesn't even look like anyone in the bowling alley even notices or reacts to the drone flying around so close to them.
They were all participants - either staff of the production company or of the bar.

I love the BLB - I've performed on the stage many times. First theater show I ever saw in the Cities was there. This was so cool to see go viral - it's an awesome place and deserves the love, not to mention the impressive drone-flying skills.
