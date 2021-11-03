Write a poem about something that actually happened to you as a kid.
Write a poem about something that actually happened to you as a kid.
Once I had a little dog
Who turned into a toady frog
He leaped into a marshy bog
And sat upon a cypress log
Tears have made my pillow soggy
'Cause I miss my little doggie
Frogs aren't fun, no fun at all
They can't play fetch & return my ball
I really hate that stupid frog
That used to be my little dog
I think I'll have a little fun
And so I grab my BB gun
Off to the swamp I run so fast
I see that stupid frog at last
My aim is true. I take my shot
I kill the frog that once was Spot
The End
