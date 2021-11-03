Write a poem about something that actually happened to you as a kid.

Once I had a little dog

Who turned into a toady frog

He leaped into a marshy bog

And sat upon a cypress log



Tears have made my pillow soggy

'Cause I miss my little doggie

Frogs aren't fun, no fun at all

They can't play fetch & return my ball



I really hate that stupid frog

That used to be my little dog

I think I'll have a little fun

And so I grab my BB gun



Off to the swamp I run so fast

I see that stupid frog at last

My aim is true. I take my shot

I kill the frog that once was Spot



The End