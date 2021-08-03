It's sad how you can't have a discussion anymore without being attacked.
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 16,494
Likes: 0
Received 10 Likes on 9 Posts
It's sad how you can't have a discussion anymore without being attacked.
I have already learned that I can't talk about anything on Facebook without at least one personal attack so now I just use it for dog memes and kid pictures now. So I tried Reddit. Same thing. Can't talk about it in real life because most people in my inner circle have different views than mine and their views are facts. I want to discuss things with people but I can't. People are quick at the first sign that you don't 100 percent agree with all their views to jump into an attack without having a conversation. I guess I could always try Twitter but it doesn't lend itself well to back and forth discussions.
I know I have a thin spine, I just get all anxious and depressed at personal attacks and the alternative is to never have any discussions about anything with anybody. I want to discuss politics, Cuomo, Dr. Seuss, cancel culture, in a mellow back and forth gentle manner. My husband will do it to an extent with me but I got more conversation pent up for just one person to fulfill that need.
I know I have a thin spine, I just get all anxious and depressed at personal attacks and the alternative is to never have any discussions about anything with anybody. I want to discuss politics, Cuomo, Dr. Seuss, cancel culture, in a mellow back and forth gentle manner. My husband will do it to an extent with me but I got more conversation pent up for just one person to fulfill that need.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: It's sad how you can't have a discussion anymore without being attacked.
You wouldn't believe how many posts I've made and deleted prior to submission here at DVD Talk for the exact same reason. It's like you don't dare say what's on your mind, others will rip into you at the drop of a hat. Everyone wants to be seen as witty and intelligent but to me it just serves to illustrate the exact opposite. Having a thin skin/spine doesn't help either. I'll usually delete anything I write that I deem to be too controversial to post. I guess I'll just keep on deleting posts without submitting them. At least I have the satisfaction of having written them.
Last edited by kd5; 03-08-21 at 06:12 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off