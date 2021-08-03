It's sad how you can't have a discussion anymore without being attacked.

I have already learned that I can't talk about anything on Facebook without at least one personal attack so now I just use it for dog memes and kid pictures now. So I tried Reddit. Same thing. Can't talk about it in real life because most people in my inner circle have different views than mine and their views are facts. I want to discuss things with people but I can't. People are quick at the first sign that you don't 100 percent agree with all their views to jump into an attack without having a conversation. I guess I could always try Twitter but it doesn't lend itself well to back and forth discussions.



I know I have a thin spine, I just get all anxious and depressed at personal attacks and the alternative is to never have any discussions about anything with anybody. I want to discuss politics, Cuomo, Dr. Seuss, cancel culture, in a mellow back and forth gentle manner. My husband will do it to an extent with me but I got more conversation pent up for just one person to fulfill that need.

